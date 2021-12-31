Gold marks yearly dip as central banks seek to wean economy off stimulus

(Recasts, adds analyst comments, updates prices)
* Silver set for worst year since 2014
* For the year, platinum down about 11% so far, palladium
23%
* Gold faces 'downhill battle' amid rate hikes in 2022-
analyst
Dec 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices marked their biggest yearly
decline since 2015, hemmed in by a resurgent dollar as
investors prepared to usher in a new year in which the money
supply could be tightened even as the threat of the Omicron
coronavirus variant lingers.
Spot gold was last up 0.4% at $1,822.11 per ounce by
11:13 a.m. EDT (1613 GMT), after hitting a peak since Nov. 22 at
$1,827.26 on Friday, helped by a retreat in the dollar and
global equities.
U.S. gold futures also firmed 0.5% to $1,823.00.
Gold has eased about 4% in 2021 as a recovering global
economy pushed more investors toward riskier assets and curbed
interest for safe-haven assets such as bullion.
Adding to this mix were indications that central banks would
speed up reining in their massive pandemic-led money printing to
jump-start the economy.
Although bullion is considered a hedge against the inflation
that usually results from the widespread stimulus, interest rate
hikes would translate into higher opportunity cost of holding
gold, which bears no interest, and lift U.S. Treasuries and the
dollar.
"With U.S. 10-year yields set to hit 2% in 2022 along with
transitory inflation (and of course higher interest rates), gold
may be in for a downhill battle," said DailyFX analyst Warren
Venketas.
The Fed was expected to implement three rate hikes in 2022.
Into 2022, while concerns about the effect of the Omicron
variant could support gold, higher yields might tarnish its
appeal, said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.
At the same time, "gold could see several catalysts for
substantial gains next year, be it a Fed policy mistake,
stubbornly elevated inflation, or even a spike in geopolitical
tensions."
Spot silver rose 0.6% to $23.17 an ounce, down over
12% this year, its worst performance in seven years.
Platinum fell 0.5% to $956.50 en route to a yearly
drop of more than 10%, while palladium declined 4.8% to
$1,871.68, headed for its worst yearly dip in six.
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru, Bharat Govind Gautam, Asha Sistla
and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)