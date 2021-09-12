Gold moves in tight range as investors await inflation data

* Platinum touches lowest level since November 2020
* Palladium hits its lowest level since August 2020
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices were stuck in a narrow range
on Monday, with cautious investors awaiting readings on U.S.
consumer prices that could be crucial to Federal Reserve's
decision on when to exit its super-supportive policy.
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,791.01 per ounce by 0318
GMT, after posting a weekly decline of 2.1%.
U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,791.90
"There's the belief that if the inflation does run away, the
Fed will have to stamp on it and that means faster tapering and
interest rate hikes sooner than expected. That won't be good for
gold," IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.
Gold is in a range between $1,760 and $1,830 and that
reflects a general indecision at the moment about virus, growth,
inflation expectations and policy, Rodda added.
Data on Friday showed U.S. producer prices increased solidly
in August, leading to the biggest annual gain in nearly 11
years.
The reading sent the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield
higher and left gold down 2.1% for the week.
Higher yields translate into higher opportunity cost for
holding non-interest bearing bullion.
The dollar index slightly strengthened in the Asian
trade, making gold more expensive for holders of other
currencies.
All eyes are now on consumer price index for August, due to
be released on Tuesday, which is likely to show core inflation
easing slightly to 4.2%.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Friday that
she would still like the central bank to begin tapering asset
purchases this year, joining the chorus of policymakers with
similar view.
Platinum rose 0.1% to $956.70 per ounce and touched
its lowest level since November 2020.
Palladium hit its lowest level since August 2020, but
recovered some lost ground to trade up 0.3% at $2,144.98.
Silver was steady at $23.71.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)