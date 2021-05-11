Log in
Gold muted as rising U.S. yields curb appeal

05/11/2021 | 01:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Gold bars are displayed at a gold jewelry shop in Chandigarh

(Reuters) - Gold prices were subdued on Tuesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields countered support from a weaker dollar and investors awaited U.S. consumer price data to gauge inflation.

Spot gold fell by as much as 1% to a session low of$1,816.90 per ounce before paring losses and was down 0.1% at $1,834.19 per ounce by 1:43 p.m. EDT (1743 GMT).

U.S. gold futures settled down 0.1% at $1,836.1.

"If yields continue to rise, this may drag the precious metal lower despite the risk-off mood," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose for third straight day, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.

However, "the U.S. dollar index is weaker today ... That's positive for the metals market, so I wouldn't be surprised to see this pullback as a buying opportunity for the shorter term futures traders," said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff.

The dollar index hit a more than two-month low in the session, helping gold pare its earlier loses.

Investors were also awaiting the U.S. consumer price index for April, due on Wednesday, to gauge whether the Federal Reserve will begin to alter its stance on inflation.

At a time of heavy government stimulus, gold is considered a hedge against potential inflation.

Fed officials would like to see higher inflation, more wage growth and several months of strong employment gains before they consider adjusting monetary policy, Chicago Fed Bank President Charles Evans said on Monday.

"Bulls remain in control as long as $1,800 proves to be reliable support ... A solid weekly close above $1,840 could signal a move higher towards $1,855 and $1,870, respectively," FXTM's Otunuga said.

Elsewhere, palladium fell 1.1% to $2,928.00 per ounce, while platinum was down 0.6% at $1,240. Silver gained 0.8% to $27.54 per ounce.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Barbara Lewis)

By Eileen Soreng


© Reuters 2021
