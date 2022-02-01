Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold muted as traders look past Fed to focus on economic data

02/01/2022 | 10:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gold products are pictured on display at Korea Gold Exchange in Seoul

(Reuters) - Gold prices extended gains for a second session on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar retreated and ongoing tensions over Ukraine underpinned the metal's safe-haven demand.

Spot gold gained 0.3% to $1,802.30 per ounce by 09:50 a.m. EST (1450 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.4% to $1,803.80.

The Fed sounded much more dovish on Monday than they did last week and as a result, we've seen the dollar retreat and asset prices rally which was "almost specifically due to yesterday's Fed speak", said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Fed policymakers said they'll raise interest rates in March but spoke cautiously on Monday about what might follow in the face of an uncertain outlook for inflation and an ongoing pandemic. (Full Story)

The dollar index =USD eased off multi-month peaks against its rivals, supporting demand for the greenback-priced bullion among buyers holding other currencies. USD/

Russia-Ukraine tensions continue to keep a bid on gold's safe haven demand, Meger noted.

Ukraine on Tuesday announced plans to boost armed forces as European leaders lined up to back the country in a standoff with Russia. (Full Story)

Reflecting investor appetite, holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust GLD, rose to the highest levels since mid-August on Monday. GOL/ETF

Investors are now looking to the U.S. non-farm payroll data due later this week. (Full Story)

"The weak jobs print that we're expecting is unlikely to sway the Fed from its decisively hawkish tone. Instead, we expect the central bank to look past recent weakness as being related to Omicron's fallout," TD Securities wrote in a note.

"We expect that the precious metals complex will struggle to attract capital in this context."

Spot silver climbed 1.5% to $22.77 an ounce, and platinum XPT= rose 1% to $1,028.44.

Palladium rose 0.6% to $2,364.87, but was trading below its highest levels since early September reached on Monday.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Asha Sistla


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.32% 0.7093 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.40% 1.35074 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.20% 0.78781 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.18% 12225.96 Delayed Quote.0.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.24% 1.12611 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
GOLD 0.30% 1803.89 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.27% 0.013379 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.53% 0.66144 Delayed Quote.-4.17%
PALLADIUM 0.43% 2348.5 Delayed Quote.24.39%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX -0.02% 2357.352 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
SILVER 1.07% 22.74 Delayed Quote.-3.82%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.69% 76.5919 Delayed Quote.3.99%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:38aGold muted as traders look past Fed to focus on economic data
RE
10:38aU.S. prepared to impose additional costs on Sudan's military if violence continues
RE
10:35aFactbox-How Ukraine's armed forces shape up against Russia's
RE
10:34aAxalta Expects FX Headwinds in 2022 -- Currency Comment
DJ
10:32aHUT 8 MINING : Announces Closing of the Acquisition of TeraGo's Data Center Business
PU
10:30aItaly Plans to Launch New May 2033 BTPei, Hires Banks for Transaction
DJ
10:28aEgypt eyes bread subsidy overhaul as global inflation bites
RE
10:28aHeavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau government palace
RE
10:27aU.S. construction spending misses expectations in December
RE
10:26aFrance will not stop terrorism fight in Sahel - minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks trade higher at the end of a volatile month
2Nasdaq narrowly misses worst January ever as Wall Street gains
3A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
4AT&T opts for WarnerMedia spinoff in Discovery merger, cuts dividend
5UPS delivers record earnings with rosy outlook, dividend hike; shares s..

HOT NEWS