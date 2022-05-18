Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold near 3-1/2 month lows as dollar rises, Fed chief hardens stance

05/18/2022 | 04:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman looks at gold jewelleries as she stands outside a jewellery shop in Istanbul

(Reuters) - Gold prices on Wednesday steadied near their lowest levels since late January pressured by a recovering dollar and an aggressive inflation stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve chief.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,815.39 per ounce, by 0831 GMT. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.2% to $1,814.70.

Gold has been consolidating since the end of last week but the overall direction is down, towards about $1,750, said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX. "The question is when do we find fresh momentum to take us there?" Spivak said.

The dollar gained after a three-session slide, reducing the appeal of gold for investors holding other currencies.

"Gold's very focused on rates and the outlook for monetary policy, especially in the U.S.," Spivak said, adding the dollar was not done rallying.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday pledged the U.S. central bank would ratchet interest rates as high as needed to kill a surge in inflation that he said threatened the foundation of the economy.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased after a sharp rise in the previous session, buoying demand for zero-yield gold and limiting losses.

The Fed has raised its benchmark policy rate by three-quarters of a percentage point this year, and is on track to increase it again in half-percentage-point increments at its next two meetings in June and July.

Although seen as an inflation hedge, bullion is sensitive to rising U.S. short-term interest rates and bond yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding it.

Reflecting investor sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4% to 1,049.21 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,053.28 tonnes on Monday - the ninth straight daily drop.

Spot silver was flat at $21.61 per ounce, while platinum gained 1% to $960.09, and palladium climbed 2.8% to $2,110.58.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Bharat Gautam


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:29aZambia's central bank holds key rate at 9.0%
RE
05:28aEU leaves military training in Mali suspended, stops short of ending mission
RE
05:28aEuro zone April inflation revised down to 7.4%; still a record high
RE
05:27aBurkina Faso rescuers find no survivors in flooded mine's rescue chamber
RE
05:26aEu court upholds 28-mln-euro eu gun jumping fine against canon…
RE
05:25aNigeria gas explosion kills nine near market
RE
05:25aMore pain in Sri Lanka before any resolution to crisis
RE
05:23aTen percent of workers at Indian-owned Mozambique coal mine are on strike
RE
05:22aFTSE 100 Edges Down as Miners, Experian Retreat
DJ
05:21aNigeria asks Facebook, other platforms to curtail hate speech
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stock market rebound fizzles, UK inflation hits 40-year high
2BICO Publishes Interim Report January - March 2022: Continued growth in..
3Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
4ENGIE : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5VODAFONE : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS