Gold near 3-week peak on dollar slide; U.S. inflation data in focus

*
Traders await U.S. inflation data on Nov. 10
*
Gold rose more than 3% on Friday
*
Dollar hits over one-week low
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Monday near a
three-week peak hit in the previous session, buoyed by a weaker
dollar, while investors looked forward to U.S. inflation data
later this week that could influence the size of Federal Reserve
rate-hike.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,677.04 per ounce
by 10:34 a.m. ET (1534 GMT), after rising more than 3% to its
highest since Oct. 13 at $1,681.69 on Friday.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,683.20.
"Some weakness in the dollar, yields are ticking down
slightly and that's what's helping gold and the whole precious
metal complex," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at
RJO Futures.
The dollar extended losses to a more than one-week
low, making gold more attractive for other currency holders.
Data on Friday showed U.S. employers hired more workers than
expected in October, but a rise in the unemployment rate to 3.7%
raised hopes that the U.S. central bank would be less aggressive
on rate hikes going forward.
Although gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher interest
rates raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion.
"If they (the Fed) pause or they start to slow down on these
rate hikes, gold will benefit and that's what we saw late last
week... people getting in ahead of CPI data."
The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report is due on
Thursday. Traders are now pricing in 67% odds of a 50-basis
point rate hike at the Fed's meeting in December.
Also on the radar is Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, which
will determine control of Congress and could spur moves all over
the market.
"Gold prices are holding Friday's strong gains that included
a technically bullish weekly high close that is one chart clue
that a market bottom is in place," Jim Wycoff, senior analyst at
Kitco Metals, said in a note.
Spot silver was steady at $20.84 per ounce, platinum
rose 0.9% to $969.63 and palladium increased 0.4%
to $1,869.04.
(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)