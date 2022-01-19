Gold off one-week lows, U.S. rate hike bets reign in gains

(Recasts throughout, adds comments and updates prices)
* Global auto recovery to drive a pick-up palladium prices-
Citi
* Markets eye Fed's Jan. 25-26 meeting
* Gold stuck in a range- analyst
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Wednesday, but moves
were fairly contained as the market looked to U.S. Federal
Reserve's next policy meeting where it is widely expected to
raise rates in an attempt to quell surging inflation.
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,816.80 per ounce as of 1022
GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,817.
"The gold market is moving on Fed rate expectations," IG
Markets analyst Kyle Rodda said.
Rodda noted that the ongoing geopolitical considerations
including concerns around Ukraine and Russia could be an impetus
to buy gold for some, but "in the bigger picture, that issue is
minor compared to Fed policy."
Asian and European shares fell, helping safe-haven gold
recover from a one-week low of $1,805 an ounce hit on Tuesday.
If yields continue to push higher, it is quite likely that
gold will drift down back towards $1,800 an ounce, but gold's
still stuck in the same range that it's been in the last few
months, said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets
UK.
"The $1,830 level proves to be fairly insurmountable in the
short term, with further gains in yields and the dollar likely
to put downward pressure on gold prices."
The U.S. dollar index held near a weekly high, underpinned
by a rally in U.S. Treasury yields to two-years highs, on
aggressive rate hike bets ahead of Fed's meeting on Jan. 25-26.
Higher interest rates tend to dim the appeal of non-yielding
bullion.
Spot silver jumped 1.2% to $23.73 per ounce, platinum
rose 1% to $990.53 and palladium was down 0.2% at
$1,894.18.
A global automotive output recovery is still in the cards,
likely driving a pick-up in prices of the auto-catalyst
palladium during 2022, although the recovery is increasingly
likely to be gradual, Citi Research said in a note.
(Reporting by Swati Verma and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru,
Editing by Louise Heavens)