Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold on back foot as dollar firms; traders await U.S. data

06/23/2021 | 11:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gold bars are displayed at a gold jewelry shop in Chandigarh

(Reuters) - Gold was subdued on Thursday, as a stronger dollar made bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies, while investors digested mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials on rate hike and awaited more U.S. data to gauge inflationary pressures.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,774.96 per ounce, as of 0251 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,776.10.

The dollar index held firm below an 11-week high against its rivals.

"With a lack of clear direction and contradictory themes coming from Fed officials and the news headlines, expect gold to continue its choppy range-bound trading," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA said.

"The market remains nervous about earlier lift-off entrenched inflation type headlines and so gold will remain a sell on rallies into the end of the week."

Two Fed officials on Wednesday said that a period of high inflation in the United States may last longer than anticipated, a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed inflation worries and signalled interest rates would not be hiked too quickly.

However, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic expects interest rates will need to rise in late 2022 as inflation is well above Fed's 2% target.

Gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation, though a rate hike by the Fed will increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion and dull its appeal.

Investor focus has now shifted to U.S. producer price inflation data due on Friday, apart from jobless claims expected later in the day. U.S. non-farm payrolls are due next week.

Spot gold is biased to downside and may test a support at $1,769 per ounce, a break below which could open the way towards the range of $1,734-$1,744 range, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Silver was steady at $25.87 per ounce, palladium was flat at $2,613.16. Platinum eased 0.3% to $1,080.56.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Brijesh Patel


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.00% 0.7573 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.06% 1.3957 Delayed Quote.2.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.03% 0.81228 Delayed Quote.3.44%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.08% 11850.85 Delayed Quote.1.49%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.19237 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
GOLD -0.10% 1775.3 Delayed Quote.-6.35%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.013474 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.09% 0.7047 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
SILVER 0.11% 25.87 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aJapan to abolish fiscal, debt advisory panel -govt officials
RE
12:11aAustralian Businesses Struggle to Find Skilled Workers
DJ
12:08aAmazon restores services after multiple users face outage
RE
12:02aMCAFEE  : Sees Ransomware-as-a-Service, Cryptocurrency and Internet of Things Threats Surge in Q1 2021
BU
12:01aNew WatchGuard Research Reveals Traditional Anti-Malware Solutions Miss Nearly 75% of Threats
GL
12:01aBacking grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund
RE
06/24Japan to abolish advisory panel on fiscal, debt policy - govt officials
RE
06/23Malaysia bourse wants independent review of oil firm's deals after auditor's red flags
RE
06/23Thai May domestic car sales rise 38.41% y/y
RE
06/23Singapore adds to charges against oil trader Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed officials say 'temporary' inflation surge may last longer than thought
2Asian shares tread water, markets eye U.S. inflation signals
3Boeing faces rocky path to gaining approval for 737 MAX return in China
4Larger-than-life software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says
5China's Ant highlights distinction between NFTs and cryptocurrencies

HOT NEWS