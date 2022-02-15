Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold, palladium retreat on signs of easing tensions over Ukraine

02/15/2022 | 02:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gold Bullion from the American Precious Metals Exchange (APMEX) is seen in this picture taken in New York

(Reuters) - Precious metals fell on Tuesday with gold slipping from a multi-month high and palladium shedding more than 5% as news that some Russian troops near Ukraine were returning to their bases dented demand for safe-haven assets.

Spot gold was down 0.8% at $1,855.06 per ounce by 01:57 p.m. ET (1857 GMT), after hitting its highest since June 11 at $1,879.48.

U.S. gold futures settled down 0.7% at $1,856.20.

"As a result of a light de-escalation in the Russian-Ukraine situation, we have seen a little pullback in safe-haven products such as gold," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Stocks and other risky assets made a modest recovery, halting a market selloff over several days. [MKTS/GLOB]

Meanwhile, data showed U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in January.

Hotter-than-expected inflationary data has been weighing on the gold market, as it could lead to a more hawkish Federal Reserve, Meger said.

While bullion is considered a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks, interest rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Investors now await minutes from the Fed's January policy meeting on Wednesday. Fed fund futures are pricing a 50 basis point rate hike in the central bank's March policy meeting.

Palladium slipped 4.6% to $2,252.68 per ounce, after fears of supply disruption due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict drove it to a two-week high on Monday.

"Russia accounts for 9% of primary platinum supply, 35% of primary palladium output and 7% of rhodium production. Of these, palladium could be the most affected given its supply concentration and our expectation of an undersupplied market this year," Standard Chartered said in a note.

Spot silver dropped 2% to $23.36 per ounce, platinum was down 0.4% at $1,024.13.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

By Brijesh Patel


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.26% 0.7146 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -2.83% 3.09 Delayed Quote.13.17%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.03% 1.35333 Delayed Quote.0.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.10% 0.78465 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.48% 1.1359 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
GOLD -0.86% 1855.44 Delayed Quote.1.64%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.59% 0.013296 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.70% 93.14 Delayed Quote.22.94%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.26% 0.6634 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
PALLADIUM -4.82% 2250 Delayed Quote.23.94%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -3.69% 493.3682 Delayed Quote.24.32%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.67% 1081.102 Delayed Quote.0.74%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX -0.80% 2425.918 Delayed Quote.2.24%
SILVER -2.07% 23.372 Delayed Quote.1.43%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 0.33% 552 Delayed Quote.22.70%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.21% 75.54731 Delayed Quote.3.51%
WTI -3.13% 91.849 Delayed Quote.25.21%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:29pWall Street surges as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool
RE
02:28pJury reaches verdict in Sarah Palin defamation lawsuit against NY Times
RE
02:28pWall Street surges as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool
RE
02:26pU.S. to experience as much sea level rise by 2050 as it did in past century, NOAA says
RE
02:26pNetherlands to drop most COVID measures starting Friday
RE
02:25pCOVID vaccination during pregnancy helps protect babies after birth -U.S. study
RE
02:23pFrance opens new business campus to tackle cyberattacks
RE
02:20pArgentina inflation hits nine-month high 3.9% in January
RE
02:19pU.S. Senate Democrats forced to postpone Fed nominee vote after Republican no-show
RE
02:18pEricsson says its 2019 probe found serious compliance breaches in Iraq
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rebound, oil slips as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease
2Some big investors loaded up on Peloton as stock tumbled
3DELIVERY HERO : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
4Analyst recommendations: Enbridge, GSK, PepsiCo, Moody's, Novavax...
5Starbucks faces backlash in China over police incident at store

HOT NEWS