Gold poised for weekly gain as Ukraine crisis spurs safe-haven demand

03/25/2022 | 09:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Marked ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold are placed in a cart at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk

(Reuters) - Gold prices were on pace to post their best week in three as the ongoing Ukraine war bolstered the safe-haven metal's appeal, although higher U.S. Treasury yields pressured bullion on the day.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% at $1,952.32 per ounce by 1222 GMT, but was holding near its highest since March 14 hit on Thursday. U.S. gold futures GCv1 shed 0.4% to $1,955.20.

Gold, seen as a safe store of value during times of political crisis and uncertainty, has risen about 1.7% this week. GOL/ETF

Risks around Russia and Ukraine as well as talk about inflationary pressures have supported gold, StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell said.

The Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs for the first time in three years last week March 16, and since then top U.S. central bank policymakers have signalled a more aggressive approach to monetary policy tightening this year to fight rising inflation.

Some investors perceive gold as a cushion against inflation.

Yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR firmed near recent highs, increasing the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion. US/

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.2% to $25.57 per ounce and was set to post a weekly rise of about 2.7%. Platinum XPT= fell 0.4% to $1,015.95, and palladium XPD= dipped 0.9% to $2,501.19.

"So far no sanctions have been imposed on Russian platinum group metal exports, but the possibility that some Russian supply could be disrupted going forward will likely be reflected in a higher risk premium," UBS analysts said in a note.

"We also think the surge in palladium prices is likely to accelerate the shift from palladium to platinum for use in catalytic converters."

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Amy Caren Daniel)

By Bharat Gautam


© Reuters 2022
