Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold prices climb as U.S. dollar slides

06/02/2022 | 08:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman looks at gold jewelleries as she stands outside a jewellery shop in Istanbul

(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Thursday buoyed by a pullback in the dollar while investors also focused on the upcoming U.S. jobs report.

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,856.30 per ounce by 1216 GMT. U.S. gold futures was also 0.6% higher at $1,858.70.

The dollar index was down 0.4% on the day, slipping off a one-week high touched on Wednesday.

Despite real interest rates set to move up, gold is holding on, supported by economic uncertainty triggered by war in Ukraine and monetary policy tightening, said Kunal Shah, head of research at Nirmal Bang Commodities.

"The key point here is we have not seen such magnitude of monetary tightening before."

Investors are now looking to more U.S. employment data due later Thursday and to Friday's U.S. payroll numbers that could give more cues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike trajectory.

"The U.S. labour market is very tight, serving as a key argument for Fed rate hikes.

"Robust data today could push rate hike expectations further up and put pressure on the gold price again," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said in a note.

While the U.S. policymakers have signalled a 50 basis point interest rate rise this month and next, the outlook beyond that is uncertain.

The Fed already walks a tight rope as it reins in historic inflation while not causing a recession.

While bullion is considered a safe haven during times of political and economic uncertainty, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which bears no interest.

Spot silver rose 1.5% to $22.13 per ounce, platinum gained 1.5% to $1,011.72, and palladium was 1.3% higher at $2,023.01.

London markets are closed for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee bank holidays.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

By Eileen Soreng


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:28aAfter Shanghai lockdown, many struggle to pick up the pieces
RE
08:27aU.S. private payrolls miss expectations in May - ADP
RE
08:26aGold prices climb as U.S. dollar slides
RE
08:26aRegeneron buys rights to cancer drug Libtayo from Sanofi
RE
08:24aAfter Shanghai lockdown, many struggle to pick up the pieces
RE
08:24aCURRENCY OVERVIEW : Euro and Yen regain ground on the Dollar
08:19aNigeria's tax chief warns could block states owing taxes from bond market
RE
08:16aTaiwan tells EU it will continue to be 'trusted' chip partner
RE
08:11aSouth African company helps hang local art in virtual world
RE
08:10aEpidemiologist emmanuel nakoune says have registered 95 suspecte…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO?
2Saudi Arabia to raise oil production if Russian output falls under sanc..
3OC Oerlikon : Oerlikon Barmag – focus on eccentric screw pumps an..
4Prosus N : Investor notice (PDF)
5Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Comcast, Meta, Roku, Snap...

HOT NEWS