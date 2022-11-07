Gold prices consolidate with focus on U.S. inflation data

*
Upcoming CPI will define size of next rate hike -analyst
*
Gold posts best day since March 2020 on Friday
*
Stocks fall as China reaffirms strict COVID policy
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Monday as some
investors locked in profits after a sharp rise in the previous
session, while markets awaited this week's U.S. inflation data
to get cues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike path.
Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,676.91 per ounce by 0911
GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,680.10.
Today's move so far looks to be corrective from the strong
rally on Friday, said Capital.com analyst Daniela Hathorn,
adding that "a softer CPI reading will likely reignite the
risk-on trade and will, by extension, help gold push higher."
Gold prices jumped more than 3% on Friday to record its best
day since March 2020, as data showing an uptick in U.S.
unemployment rate in October dragged the dollar.
"Whilst the data didn't give a clear picture of how the
labour market is progressing, we did see unemployment creep up,
which has fed into risk-on sentiment because it pushes the Fed a
little closer to easing," Hathorn said.
All eyes are now on U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report
due on Thursday.
Although gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher interest
rates raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion.
Four Fed policymakers on Friday indicated they would still
consider a smaller interest rate hike at their next policy
meeting.
But the upcoming CPI will define if it is a smaller or still
large rate hike, but with interest rates still moving up in the
U.S, gold continues to see downside pressure driven by ongoing
ETF outflows, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.
Meanwhile, sentiment in the wider financial markets remained
weak after hopes of an easing in China's strict COVID-19
measures were quashed over the weekend.
Spot silver fell 0.4% to $20.7587 per ounce, while
platinum rose 0.5% to $965.98.
Palladium gained 1.7% to $1,894.88.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)