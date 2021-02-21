Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold prices ease after gaining ground

02/21/2021 | 02:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Following a strong start into the week, gold saw a moderate setback yesterday. The upward momentum was largely due to US labour market data published last Friday afternoon, which remained below expectations. This caused market participants to assume the need for further monetary and fiscal policy support from the Fed and the new US administration and to expect their implementation. Over the course of the week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed that Fed monetary policy would remain expansive for some time, seeing as it will take several years before the consequences of long-term unemployment are overcome. Market participants are taking him at his word, evident in the fact that yields on two-year US government bonds dropped to a new all-time low this week. Yields on long-term US government bonds also declined slightly.

Weekly gain of around one per cent for US dollar gold

Meanwhile, the US government continues to work on getting a fiscal package of up to US$1.9 trillion through US Congress. The expected increase in US debt put some pressure on the US dollar, causing it to weaken over the course of the week.

Lower US yields, a weaker US dollar, and rising inflation expectations, which were also due to new cyclical highs in oil and other metals such as copper and platinum, boosted gold prices.

The precious metal therefore climbed from 1,799 US$ per ounce last Friday morning to 1,855 on Wednesday afternoon, followed by a decline, especially yesterday afternoon, to 1,820 this morning. It currently trades around 1,821, a solid one per cent weekly gain.

Strong euro weighs on gold

Initially, Xetra-Gold also rose within regular trading hours, but relented under a strong euro. Trading at 48.35 € per gram last Friday morning, it saw a brief intraday drop to 48.10 by the afternoon. It then changed direction and reached 49.20 on Wednesday before easing to 48.70 at the close of trading yesterday. This morning, Xetra-Gold was expected to open slightly lower, around 48.30 € per gram.

Looking forward, Gold is likely to keep an eye on the development of the US dollar exchange rate. The Chinese New Year celebrations, which continue until next Wednesday, are currently weighing on physical demand in Asia. On Monday, the US markets will also be closed for president's day.

I wish all readers a relaxing, sunny winter weekend.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2021 19:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA to study COVID-19 Impact on North African Labour Markets and mitigation measures
PU
02:52pBENETEAU : 210221 BENETEAU Information regarding a cyberattack
PU
02:46pBitcoin hits fresh high
RE
02:38pBENETEAU : Information regarding a cyberattack
PU
02:20pGold prices ease after gaining ground
PU
02:20pGold falls victim to US dollar strength
PU
02:20pGold prices somewhat lighter amid turbulence
PU
02:20pGOLD 2020 : Price highs led to positive and negative records
PU
02:10pIraq decides to freeze oil prepayments deal as oil prices rising
RE
01:48pU.S. CDC Reports Total Novel Coronavirus Cases Of 27,882,557 As Of Yesterday Versus 27,811,343 In Previous Report On Feb. 20
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Former Bank of England Governor Carney joins board of digital payments company Stripe
2Why a predictable cold snap crippled the Texas power grid
3UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Restaurants and Startups Try to Outrun Uber Eats and DoorDash
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to make decision on Bugatti in H1 - Automobilwoche
5UK to widen post-Brexit support to fishing businesses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ