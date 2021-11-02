Gold prices ease on dollar uptick as Fed policy verdict looms

(Repeats to widen distribution)
* Investors weigh chances of BoE hiking interest rates
* Gold to be supported if yields trade at current levels -
analyst
* U.S manufacturing activity slows in October
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Tuesday, hurt by an
uptick in the dollar as investors await a policy meeting of the
U.S. central bank for clues to how it will fight growing
inflationary pressures and worries over weaker economic growth.
Spot gold dipped 0.1% to $1,791.23 per ounce by 0406
GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,791.80.
The dollar index edged up 0.1% after declining 0.3% on
Monday, making gold less appealing to buyers holding other
currencies.
Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management,
expects gold to remain pressured in an environment of central
bank tightening, with the Fed most likely to announce the start
of stimulus tapering in Wednesday's meeting.
Elevated price and wage increases may challenge the Fed as
they try to strike a balance between containing inflation and
supporting a recovery in jobs lost since the pandemic.
[
"But, provided U.S. 10-year yields continue to trade around
current levels, suggesting a weaker growth outlook in
bondholders' minds, gold could remain supported," Innes added.
Benchmark 10-year yields have held above 1.5%, but
retreated from the multi-month highs of around 1.7% hit last
month.
Innes said central banks were unlikely to start an
aggressive rate hike campaign given the weaker economic data
such as the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on
Monday that showed U.S. manufacturing activity had slowed last
month.
Gold is often considered an inflation hedge, though reduced
stimulus and interest rate hikes push government bond yields up,
translating into a higher opportunity cost for holding bullion,
which pays no interest.
Focus will also be on the Bank of England policy meeting due
on Thursday, as investors weighed chances of a first interest
rate hike by a major central bank since the start of the
pandemic.
Spot silver eased 0.4% to $23.93 per ounce. Platinum
fell 1.1% to $1,052.30 and palladium dropped 0.3%
to $2,041.50.
(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)