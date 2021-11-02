Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold prices ease on dollar uptick as Fed policy verdict looms

11/02/2021 | 12:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Repeats to widen distribution)

* Investors weigh chances of BoE hiking interest rates

* Gold to be supported if yields trade at current levels - analyst

* U.S manufacturing activity slows in October

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Tuesday, hurt by an uptick in the dollar as investors await a policy meeting of the U.S. central bank for clues to how it will fight growing inflationary pressures and worries over weaker economic growth.

Spot gold dipped 0.1% to $1,791.23 per ounce by 0406 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,791.80.

The dollar index edged up 0.1% after declining 0.3% on Monday, making gold less appealing to buyers holding other currencies.

Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, expects gold to remain pressured in an environment of central bank tightening, with the Fed most likely to announce the start of stimulus tapering in Wednesday's meeting.

Elevated price and wage increases may challenge the Fed as they try to strike a balance between containing inflation and supporting a recovery in jobs lost since the pandemic. [

"But, provided U.S. 10-year yields continue to trade around current levels, suggesting a weaker growth outlook in bondholders' minds, gold could remain supported," Innes added.

Benchmark 10-year yields have held above 1.5%, but retreated from the multi-month highs of around 1.7% hit last month.

Innes said central banks were unlikely to start an aggressive rate hike campaign given the weaker economic data such as the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Monday that showed U.S. manufacturing activity had slowed last month.

Gold is often considered an inflation hedge, though reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes push government bond yields up, translating into a higher opportunity cost for holding bullion, which pays no interest.

Focus will also be on the Bank of England policy meeting due on Thursday, as investors weighed chances of a first interest rate hike by a major central bank since the start of the pandemic.

Spot silver eased 0.4% to $23.93 per ounce. Platinum fell 1.1% to $1,052.30 and palladium dropped 0.3% to $2,041.50.

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40aIndian shares slip as Sun Pharma drags ahead of earnings
RE
01:38aSoftBank-backed Indian logistics startup Delhivery files for $997 million IPO
RE
01:37aByteDance to reorganise into six units, CFO steps down to focus on TikTok
RE
01:35aAustralia central bank says yield target was losing effectiveness
RE
01:34aGoodman Group lifts outlook as supply chain squeeze fills warehouses
RE
01:29aS.Korea to buy back 2 trillion won of Korean treasury bonds
RE
01:28aS.Korea central bank sees 2021 consumer inflation exceeding Aug projection
RE
01:24aNearly all development banks committed to cutting coal investment, data shows
RE
01:15aOil prices steady on slow OPEC output increase
RE
01:13aOil prices steady on slow OPEC output increase
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13 -Nikkei
2SoftBank leads $93 million investment in NFT gaming firm the Sandbox
3Aussie slides as RBA affirms dovish stance; Fed in focus
4California judge rules for opioid makers in damages lawsuit
5Rogers Communications boardroom tussle outcome deferred to Nov. 5

HOT NEWS