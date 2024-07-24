* Fed to cut rates twice this year, economists say

* Near-term outlook for gold remains constructive - analyst

July 24(Reuters) - Gold prices struggled for momentum on Wednesday, with investors awaiting U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve's rate-cut timeline.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,408.88 per ounce, as of 0208 GMT. U.S. gold futures ticked up 0.1% to $2,408.80.

Investors expect key U.S. data releases this week, including the second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) reading on Thursday and the June personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index number on Friday, to offer more cues about the rate-cut timeline.

"If either the GDP or core PCE figures produce an upside beat, this could provide a stumbling block for gold in the short term on dollar strength," said Tim Waterer, KCM Trade's chief market analyst.

But "the near-term outlook for gold remains constructive from a fundamental point of view, given that the Fed appears to be on the doorstep of a rate cut."

The Fed will cut interest rates just twice this year, in September and December, as resilient U.S. consumer demand warrants a cautious approach despite easing inflation, according to a growing majority of economists in a Reuters poll.

Bullion prices scaled an all-time high of $2,483.60 last week amid rising bets of rate cuts. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

Meanwhile, India slashed import duties on gold and silver to 6% from 15%, which ANZ said should support jewellery manufacturing in the world's second-biggest consumer of bullion and add to an already favourable backdrop for demand.

Gold was trading at a premium in India for the first time in 11 weeks on Tuesday.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.1% to $29.19 per ounce.

"Growth estimates in photovoltaic panel usage have been markedly revised higher, resulting in silver demand draws far exceeding supply. A price squeeze within a few years is becoming more likely," Sprott Asset Management said in a report.

Platinum was steady at $943.90 and palladium eased 0.1% to $924.75. (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)