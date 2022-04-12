Gold prices inch higher ahead of U.S. inflation data

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,956.78 per ounce, as of 0621 GMT, after hitting its highest in nearly a month on Monday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% at $1,960.30.

ABC Bullion's global general manager, Nicholas Frappell, said gold was catching a bid on weaker equities and geopolitical tensions while facing headwinds from weakening crude, a firmer dollar and rising real yields.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3%, as investors braced for red-hot U.S. inflation data that is expected to show prices last month gained the most in more than 16 years. [MKTS/GLOB]

"(U.S. CPI) expectations are for 1.50% m/m, if the number is materially lower, expect gold to weaken," Frappell said.

The dollar index was back above 100, testing last week's near two-year high of 100.19, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to its highest since December 2018. [FRX/] [US/]

A stronger dollar makes gold less attractive for other currency holders, while higher U.S. interest rates and yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which is also used as a hedge against inflationary pressures.

Auto-catalyst metal palladium gained 0.9% to $2,453.83, after hitting its highest since March 24 at $2,550.58 on Monday following a sale block by London markets.

"(Palladium is) basically in a choppy consolidation after that reversal (on Monday). About $2,600 is the top and $2,150 is the bottom and in there is a bunch of back and forth chop," said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX.

"Much of what happens next in terms of real trend development will depend on some kind of a sign that negotiations have taken a step toward a substantive ceasefire," he said, referring to the Russia-Ukraine talks.

Among other precious metals, spot silver was up 0.3% at $25.16 per ounce and platinum rose 0.7% to $983.66.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

