Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Gold prices inch higher as U.S. dollar, yields slip

12/28/2022 | 10:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An ingot of 99.99 percent pure gold is cast at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk

(Reuters) - Gold prices ticked up on Thursday as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields eased, with market participants awaiting new indications on the Federal Reserve's rate hike plans.

Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,807.57 per ounce as of 0303 GMT, after dropping 1% in the last session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,814.30.

The dollar index slipped 0.2%. A weaker greenback makes bullion more appealing to buyers holding other currencies. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased after hitting a six-week high in the previous session. [USD/] [US/]

Traders will scan the weekly U.S. jobless claim numbers due at 1330 GMT, for their likely influence on the Fed's rate-hike strategy.

"Jobless data will be important. If it shows an increases in claims, then it should weaken dollar and support gold," said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities, Mumbai.

Bullion is on track for a yearly decline of about 1% pressured by aggressive U.S. rate hikes. However, prices have risen nearly $200 from a more than two-year low hit in September on hopes that the U.S. central bank might slow its pace of interest rate hikes.

The Fed slowed its pace of rate hikes to 50 basis points (bps) in December after four consecutive increases of 75 bps each, while Fed Chair Jerome Powell has emphasized the need to keep rates elevated for a time to fight inflation.

Higher rates dim gold's anti-inflationary appeal and increase the opportunity cost of holding the asset since it pays no interest.

"In 2022, gold has already priced in the rate hikes. In 2023, gold will be well supported by geopolitical tensions, recession woes and central bank buying," added Kedia.

"Gold ETFs (exchange traded funds) are also starting to rise." [GOL/ETF]

Spot silver gained 0.2% to $23.57, platinum rose 0.3% to $1,010.67 and palladium was up 0.2% to $1,786.97.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Ashitha Shivaprasad


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.13% 0.6753 Delayed Quote.-7.32%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.13% 1.2041 Delayed Quote.-11.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.16% 0.73625 Delayed Quote.-6.53%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.15% 12912.77 Real-time Quote.6.19%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.01% 1.06272 Delayed Quote.-6.45%
GOLD 0.19% 1809.37 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.08% 0.01208 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.47% 0.6342 Delayed Quote.-8.25%
PALLADIUM 0.56% 1789 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
SILVER 0.85% 23.73 Delayed Quote.3.12%
Latest news "Economy"
12:22aIndian cos likely to raise funds via public issues in 2023 as cash tightens-bankers
RE
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Dented as -2-
DJ
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Dented as China Covid Worries Linger
DJ
12:07aTurkey extends lira deposit tax support to end-June
RE
12/28China, HK stocks fall as fears grow of knock-on virus surges
RE
12/28Russia steps up Kherson shelling, dismisses Zelenskiy's peace plan
RE
12/28India extends policy to import refined palm oil at lower duty
RE
12/28Russia's Lavrov rejects Zelenskiy's 'peace formula' -RIA
RE
12/28INDIA BONDS-Bond yields steady as traders quiet ahead of 2022-end
RE
12/28Factbox-COVID rules for travellers from China rolled out around the world
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia steps up Kherson shelling, dismisses Zelenskiy's peace plan
2Gold prices inch higher as U.S. dollar, yields slip
3China's overnight repo rate falls to new low
4Asian shares skid as COVID surge in China unsettles investors
5Rupee likely to open largely unchanged as China COVID impact assessed

HOT NEWS