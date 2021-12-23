Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gold prices recover after setback

12/23/2021 | 05:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Over the course of the week, the markets have thus far seen two noteworthy developments. First, the turbulence surrounding the Turkish government's currency move, which caused the Turkish lira to spectacularly appreciate. Then, European natural gas prices hit new record highs on the Dutch stock exchange. In addition, at the start of the trading week on Monday, the stock and oil markets came under pressure in light of rising concerns regarding the increase of Covid cases due to the Omicron variant. However, the losses were more than made up for over the following two days. While the US dollar remained in demand as a safe haven early in the week, it had given up its gains by this morning. Yields on the government bond markets initially retreated, but were above last week's level this morning.

The situation this week was at times somewhat confusing and price movements were not exactly stringent, most likely also due to decreasing market liquidity. Perhaps mimicking this development, gold prices moved indecisively back and forth before settling back in at their initial level.

Week-on-week gold price development

From 1,807 US$ per ounce last Friday, gold dropped to 1,785 on Tuesday afternoon. With the US dollar softening somewhat, it recovered to 1,808.50 and traded at around 1,807 this morning.

The price of Xetra-Gold is currently at approximately last week's level. Within regular trading, it initially climbed from 51.25 € per gram to a weekly high of 51.55 as recently as last Friday. It retreated to 50.85 yesterday afternoon but has since recovered. It is expected to kick off trading this morning at around 51.25.

To close the year, next week's report will feature a review of 2021 and an outlook for what may lie ahead.

I wish all readers a merry and restful Christmas.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 10:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:30aChina's Sinovac COVID-19 booster weaker against Omicron- Hong Kong study
RE
05:30aReporting calendar in 2022
AQ
05:30aCROSS-COMPANY INTEGRATION SOFTWARE EXALATE IS A WORLDWIDE SUCCESS STORY : 30% of Fortune Top 50 Companies Use iDalko's Software to Collaborate
BU
05:27aABENGOA S A : starts producing water at the Taweelah desalination plant
PU
05:27aALKALOID SKOPJE : Interview of the CEO / President of the Management Board of Alkaloid AD Skopje for the Serbian magazine “Magazin Biznis”
PU
05:27aGold prices recover after setback
PU
05:27aINNOVATIVE RFK S P A : Paid share capital increase with the exclusion of option right issue of dematerialized no. 593.991 ordinary shares on Decembre 22, 2021
PU
05:27aNAFPAKTOS TEXTILE INDUSTRY S A : Announcement 10205/2021 (no English translation available)
PU
05:27aSTERN GROEP N : acquires four Auto Palace branches in Drenthe and Overijssel from Broekhuis
PU
05:27aIMMUNOVIA : Year-end greeting from our CEO to all shareholders
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk says he is 'almost done' with stock sales; shares rally
2U.S. stocks close up as Omicron fears fall; 'Santa Claus rally' may be ..
3Intel apologises in China over Xinjiang supplier statement
4Tencent hands shareholders $16.4 billion windfall in the form of JD.com..
5Tencent to Cut Stake in JD.com

HOT NEWS