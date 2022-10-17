Advanced search
Gold prices rise as U.S. dollar, yields retreat

10/17/2022 | 05:52am EDT
*

Fed's Bullard favors 'frontloading' rate hikes now

*

Silver, platinum, palladium rise more than 1% each

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Monday, helped by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, even as fears lingered about more hefty Federal Reserve rate hikes to tame soaring inflation.

Spot gold was up 0.9% at $1,655.90 per ounce, as of 0929 GMT, after declining more than 3% last week in its worst performance since July. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.7% to $1,660.40.

"Gold has benefited from USD weakness today, after the pound rebounded amid expectations that more of the tax cuts will be reversed," Bank of China International analyst Xiao Fu said.

"Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields moved lower. But with the U.S. CPI remaining at elevated levels, the Fed could hike rates by another 75 basis points in early November and do further hikes in December. These could reintroduce macro headwinds for gold."

Benchmark 10-year bond yields have retreated a bit after scaling their highest since 2008 last week. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

The dollar eased 0.1% against its rivals, making gold less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the latest CPI data warrants continued "frontloading" through larger rate hikes of three-quarters of a percentage point, but that does not necessarily mean rates need to be raised above the central bank's projections.

Gold prices have fallen 20% since scaling above the key $2,000 per-ounce level in March as rapid Fed rate hikes weighed on bullion's appeal.

"In this environment where central banks are more focused on the size of any rate hikes rather than whether to raise interest rates at all, it is hard for gold to find any significant support," said Rupert Rowling, a market analyst at Kinesis Money.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 1.7% to $18.56 per ounce, platinum gained 1.3% to $910 and palladium climbed 1.6% to $2,019.84. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
