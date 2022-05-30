Gold prices rise as dollar weakness lifts appeal

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,860.07 per ounce, as of 0753 GMT. U.S. gold futures also climbed 0.4% to $1,864.30.

"With the three-day holiday in the United States, which means lower liquidity than usual, and a lack of top-tier data until Wednesday, we may find that gold will remain nailed to its tight range around $1,850 unless a new catalyst arrives," City Index senior market analyst Matt Simpson said.

Federal government offices, stock and bond markets, and the Federal Reserve will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday in the United States.

The dollar eased, making bullion more attractive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]

Despite a mostly positive showing since hitting an over three-month low of $1,786.60 per ounce on May 16, gold prices are on course for a second straight monthly fall for the first time since March 2021, down about 1.9% so far.

"A large part of gold's underperformance has been due to investors moving to cash as equity markets fell, while lockdowns in China also dented demand. Typically, June is a bearish month for gold but that seasonal pattern appears to have been shifted forward by one month," Simpson said.

Asian equities followed Wall Street higher, as investors wagered on an eventual slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening, albeit after sharp hikes in June and July. [MKTS/GLOB]

Higher short-term U.S. interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. [US/]

Spot gold is expected to retest a resistance at $1,867 per ounce, a break above could lead to a gain into $1,887-$1,892 range, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao. [TECH/C]

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $22.15 per ounce, platinum firmed 0.5% to $958.27, and palladium gained 0.9% to $2,079.68.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Rashmi Aich and Uttaresh.V)

By Bharat Gautam