Gold pulls back as dollar rebounds on U.S. strong data

China may announce 10 new COVID easing steps - sources
Silver falls over 3%
U.S. services industry activity rises to 56.5 in Nov.
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices beat a sharp retreat on
Monday as the dollar shot back up on bets that strong U.S.
economic readings may give the Federal Reserve fodder to
accelerate rate hikes.
Spot gold dipped 1.2% to $1,775.68 per ounce by 10:36
a.m. ET (1536 GMT) after touching its highest since July 5 at
$1,809.91 earlier in the day.
U.S. gold futures dropped 1.3% to $1,786.90.
Silver too was caught in gold's slipstream, falling
3.2% to $22.38.
U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in
November, with employment rebounding, offering more evidence of
underlying momentum in the economy as it braces for an
anticipated recession next year.
The hotter-than-expected ISM data prompted a rally in the
dollar index, in turn causing a selloff in gold and silver on
expectations that the Fed is going to be more hawkish, said
Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures
in Chicago.
The dollar's subsequent bounce made gold less
attractive for bullion traders holding other currencies.
On the technical front, gold "hit the 200-day moving average
last night which is $1,823.90 ... we've been pulling back
since."
Gold also gave up some gains from an earlier rally, prompted
by news on top bullion consumer China easing some COVID
restrictions.
Gold traders were still focused on the U.S. Federal
Reserve's rate-hike path, with a recent softening of its
aggressive stance giving a fillip to non-yielding bullion.
"The near-term path of gold will be strongly influenced by
the upcoming US CPI data. We still look for further rate hikes
weighing on gold over the coming weeks," UBS analyst Giovanni
Staunovo said.
November CPI data will be released on Dec. 13.
Platinum fell nearly 1% to $1,004.56 per ounce, while
palladium was down 0.2% at $1,895.38.
(Reporting by Seher Dareen, Arundhati Sarkar, Arpan Varghese in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)