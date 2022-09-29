Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold pulls back on dollar strength, hawkish Fed view

09/29/2022 | 05:45am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gold jewellery is displayed at a shop in New Delhi

(Reuters) - Gold prices retreated on Thursday, as prospects for more U.S. interest rate hikes and a subdued outlook for global economic growth bolstered the dollar.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,653.79 per ounce, as of 0404 GMT, after rising about 2% in its biggest daily gain since March on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.5% to $1,662.40.

"The strong U.S. dollar is putting pressure... The market is seeking certainty and stability that appears to be in short supply recently," said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory firm AirGuide.

"Our expectations are for gold to stage a relief rally towards $1,680/oz with no new information or market events."

The dollar index advanced 0.2%, edging towards its recent 20-year high, buoyed by renewed pressure on the pound. Benchmark 10-year yields were also headed towards their recent multi-year peak. [USD/] [US/]

Gold is traditionally seen as a hedge against inflation and economic turmoil, but its prices have fallen 20% since scaling above the key $2,000 per-ounce level in March, as rapid U.S. rate hikes diminish the non-yielding metal's appeal.

Higher rates are making investors move towards the dollar instead of gold, with continuous outflows from ETFs (exchange-traded funds), said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals. [GOL/ETF]

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday his baseline outlook is for the U.S. central bank to hike rates by three-quarters of a percentage point at its November policy meeting and by half a percentage point in December.

Spot silver fell 0.7% to $18.76 per ounce, platinum was down 1% to $855.10 and palladium shed 1.24% to $2,128.51.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)

By Eileen Soreng


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.06% 0.60018 Delayed Quote.12.03%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.27% 0.6484 Delayed Quote.-10.87%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.01% 1.66526 Delayed Quote.-10.74%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.02% 1.47557 Delayed Quote.-13.65%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.24% 156.023 Delayed Quote.-0.15%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) 0.16% 1.89803 Delayed Quote.-3.93%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -0.11% 1.05784 Delayed Quote.-13.48%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.27% 1.07992 Delayed Quote.-20.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.05% 0.677658 Delayed Quote.15.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.26% 0.7313 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.33% 13473.6 Real-time Quote.11.07%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.04% 0.89647 Delayed Quote.6.34%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.24% 0.96819 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.12% 0.011324 Delayed Quote.15.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.35% 0.01224 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.46% 0.56894 Delayed Quote.-17.14%
PALLADIUM -0.92% 2119.72 Delayed Quote.7.46%
PLATINUM -0.37% 855.875 Delayed Quote.-11.73%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.84% 964.0782 Real-time Quote.-10.70%
S&P GSCI PLATINUM INDEX -0.99% 226.422 Real-time Quote.-13.10%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX -0.67% 2140.61 Real-time Quote.-11.65%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.32% 0.925934 Delayed Quote.25.64%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:29aINDIA STOCKS-Metals, energy lift Indian shares higher; cenbank actions eyed
RE
01:26aChina's yuan bounces from 14-year low after PBOC verbal warning
RE
01:10aChina, HK stocks rebound as yuan slide pauses
RE
01:09aHurricane Ian floods Florida's downtown Cape Coral
RE
01:09aAnalysis-Goodbye, TINA: higher yields muddy outlook for struggling U.S. stocks
RE
01:08aJapan's Mitsubishi Heavy to develop next-gen nuclear reactor with 4 utilities
RE
01:08aVEGOILS-Palm recovers after five days on stronger soyoil, export data optimism
RE
01:08aChallenging 'orthodoxy,' Kwarteng clings on after UK market rout
RE
01:03aS.Korea Sept exports set for slowest growth in two years - Reuters poll
RE
01:02aMarketmind: Gilty party
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY BUYS ABOUT 5.99 MILLION ADDITIONAL OCCIDENTAL…
2Porsche to debut amid market tumult in historic IPO
3China, HK stocks rebound as yuan slide pauses
4Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy to develop next-gen nuclear reactor with 4 uti..
5VEGOILS-Palm recovers after five days on stronger soyoil, export data o..

HOT NEWS