Gold rebounds but holds below $1,900/oz level on Fed fears, firm dollar

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices regained some ground on
Monday but a firmer dollar and concerns that the U.S. Federal
Reserve might keep hiking interest rates kept bullion below the
key $1,900-an-ounce level.
Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,872.96 per ounce, as of
0257 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since Jan. 6 earlier in
the session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,886.00.
Bullion prices had dropped about 2.5% on Friday after data
showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply last month and the
unemployment rate hit a more than 53-1/2-year low of 3.4%.
"Markets were initially looking for the first (rate) cut to
come in 3Q 2023 (post-FOMC but prior to non-farm payrolls
release), but expectations for the first cut have now been
pushed back to November-December 2023," said OCBC FX strategist
Christopher Wong.
"Markets are now expecting the Fed to keep peak rate (still
around 5%) on hold for longer. This could depress gold's appeal
in the interim."
Interest-rate futures traders are now expecting eventual Fed
rate cuts to start in November versus in September previously,
with rates seen peaking at 5.06% in June.
Those bets helped the dollar index rise 0.2%, adding
pressure on gold by raising its cost for buyers holding other
currencies.
Rising U.S. interest rates tend to dim the appeal of gold as
they increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding
asset while boosting the dollar, in which bullion is priced.
"We see (gold) prices ranging between $1,820-$1,950, but
looking ahead, we are more constructive, especially once focus
reverts (as we think it will) to the likelihood of falling rates
and a weaker dollar," Edward Meir, a metals analyst at Marex,
wrote in a monthly note.
Spot silver edged up 0.2% to $22.39 per ounce,
platinum was little changed at $973.88 and palladium
added 0.2% to $1,626.38.
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)