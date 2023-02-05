Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Gold rebounds but holds below $1,900/oz level on Fed fears, firm dollar

02/05/2023 | 10:34pm EST
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices regained some ground on Monday but a firmer dollar and concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve might keep hiking interest rates kept bullion below the key $1,900-an-ounce level.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,872.96 per ounce, as of 0257 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since Jan. 6 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,886.00.

Bullion prices had dropped about 2.5% on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply last month and the unemployment rate hit a more than 53-1/2-year low of 3.4%.

"Markets were initially looking for the first (rate) cut to come in 3Q 2023 (post-FOMC but prior to non-farm payrolls release), but expectations for the first cut have now been pushed back to November-December 2023," said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.

"Markets are now expecting the Fed to keep peak rate (still around 5%) on hold for longer. This could depress gold's appeal in the interim."

Interest-rate futures traders are now expecting eventual Fed rate cuts to start in November versus in September previously, with rates seen peaking at 5.06% in June.

Those bets helped the dollar index rise 0.2%, adding pressure on gold by raising its cost for buyers holding other currencies.

Rising U.S. interest rates tend to dim the appeal of gold as they increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset while boosting the dollar, in which bullion is priced.

"We see (gold) prices ranging between $1,820-$1,950, but looking ahead, we are more constructive, especially once focus reverts (as we think it will) to the likelihood of falling rates and a weaker dollar," Edward Meir, a metals analyst at Marex, wrote in a monthly note.

Spot silver edged up 0.2% to $22.39 per ounce, platinum was little changed at $973.88 and palladium added 0.2% to $1,626.38. (Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.40% 0.6946 Delayed Quote.3.81%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.14% 1.20589 Delayed Quote.1.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7457 Delayed Quote.1.68%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.93% 12808.36 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.06% 1.07961 Delayed Quote.1.89%
GOLD 0.65% 1877.36 Delayed Quote.5.02%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.37% 0.012123 Delayed Quote.0.82%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.09% 0.63301 Delayed Quote.1.98%
PALLADIUM 0.40% 1631.85 Delayed Quote.-6.92%
SILVER 0.95% 22.46 Delayed Quote.-2.02%
