Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold recovers as dollar, yields dip; key U.S. data in focus

05/11/2022 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A saleswoman displays a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Kolkata

(Reuters) - Gold prices clawed back from a three-month low on Wednesday as the dollar and Treasury yields weakened, ahead of key U.S. monthly inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance and impact demand for bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,849.245 per ounce, as of 0729 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Feb. 11 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.2% to $1,846.40.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were down for a third straight session, lifting demand for zero-yield gold. [US/]

The dollar eased, albeit at elevated levels, making greenback-priced bullion more attractive for overseas buyers. [USD/]

Analysts expect a sharp pullback in monthly growth of the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) for April, due at 1230 GMT, cooling to 0.2% from 1.2% in the prior month, and an annual increase of 8.1%.

U.S. central bank officials fortified on Tuesday their arguments for the swiftest series of interest rate hikes since at least the 1990s to combat inflation.

Gold is sitting at critical price support around $1,830 and if inflation is softer than expected, prices might bounce, with investors prioritising the data's impact on the Fed instead of bullion's role as a hedge, said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX.

If inflation is in line or even slightly hotter, which is the main risk, gold might break lower through $1,800 and possibly head towards the next big test at $1,680, Spivak added.

Rising short-term U.S. interest rates lift the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

"The problem for gold investors and other commodities that have been used as an inflation hedge is that the Fed will at all costs raise rates to snuff out the inflation fires," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Spot silver gained 1.6% to $21.59 per ounce, platinum rose 1.8% to $981.40, and palladium increased 0.8% to $2,082.46.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Bharat Gautam


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:08aNorway to ramp up offshore wind in drive to go green
RE
04:06aInflation to remain at 4%-5% at year end in euro zone, ECB's De Guindos says
RE
04:05aChina berates WHO chief for 'irresponsible' remarks on its zero-COVID policy
RE
04:05aAl Jazeera says reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank
RE
04:05aAl Jazeera says reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank
RE
04:03aMalaysia c.bank unexpectedly raises policy rate on inflation risk
RE
04:02aGold recovers as dollar, yields dip; key U.S. data in focus
RE
03:57aCongo mines minister seeks to cancel artisanal cobalt monopoly
RE
03:55aJapan's economy to suffer Q1 slump on lower consumption
RE
03:49aItaly's illimity buys loan specialist AREC for 40 million euro EV
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
2Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
3ALSTOM SA: Alstom FY 2021/22 Results presentation
4Ahold Delhaize's strong global portfolio delivers growth in Q1 net sal..
5Siemens Energy turns gloomier as wind turbine problems mount

HOT NEWS