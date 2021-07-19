Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold recovers on lower bond yields, Delta variant fears

07/19/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A sales assistant displays a 1000 gram gold bar as an investment for a customer at Caibai Jewelry store in Beijing

(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday, supported by a drop in U.S. bond yields and concerns over a relentless surge in Delta variant infections, although a stronger dollar kept bullion's gains in check.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,817.27 per ounce by 0311 GMT, after hitting a one-week low of $1,794.06 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,816.70.

"The gold market is getting relief because of extremely low yields. But gold is competing with the dollar for safe-haven demand, so that is going to limit upside momentum over the near-term," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were pinned near five-month lows. Lower yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Rising coronavirus cases across the United States and other countries fuelled fears of a pandemic resurgence, sending shockwaves through stock markets, as the highly contagious Delta variant appeared to be taking hold.

Gold is often used as a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty.

However, safe-haven gains for the U.S. dollar limited gold's appeal as the dollar index held firm near 3-1/2-month highs against its rivals. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for other currency holders.

European Central Bank policymakers are set for a showdown this week as they chart a new policy path amid growing fears of a third wave of coronavirus infections.

"The Delta variant may possibly cause central banks to be a little more dovish... The UK is running an experiment opening up their economy, which might lead to an explosion in the case count. So, owning gold here for that edge is not a bad idea," Innes said.

Meanwhile, data showed Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.2% in June from a year earlier to mark the fastest annual pace in over a year.

Silver eased 0.1% to $25.19 per ounce, palladium was steady at $2,593.95, and platinum rose 0.3% to $1,077.98.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Brijesh Patel


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.3668 Delayed Quote.0.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.7835 Delayed Quote.0.88%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.03% 11957.52 Delayed Quote.2.18%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.01% 1.1792 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
GOLD 0.33% 1816.78 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.01336 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.04% 0.69236 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
SILVER 0.01% 25.16 Delayed Quote.-2.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:13aSOS : Stranded and shattered seafarers threaten global supply lines
RE
12:05aBLACKROCK : Lack of diversity, independence drove critical board votes
RE
12:04aMost institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
RE
12:03aAnalysis - Beyond security crackdown, Beijing charts state-controlled data market
RE
07/19Rockets land near Kabul presidential palace during Eid prayers -TV
RE
07/19Gold recovers on lower bond yields, Delta variant fears
RE
07/19India's 30,093 new COVID-19 cases are lowest daily figure in 4 mths
RE
07/19India's overall covid-19 death toll reaches 414,482 - health ministry
RE
07/19India's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 374 - health ministry
RE
07/19RESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on July 19, 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
2ADB trims developing Asia's 2021 economic growth forecast to 7.2%
3RICOH COMPANY, LTD. : RICOH : to exhibit its plant-derived new material “PLAiR” at NET ZERO Leader..
4VALE S.A. : VALE S A : Dalian coking coal futures rise to over 2-month high as supply remains tight
5TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD : TRINA SOLAR : publishes the 210 Vertex white Paper 2.0, setting the benchmark for high-..

HOT NEWS