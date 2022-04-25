Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold regains some ground as U.S. bond yields, dollar edge lower

04/25/2022 | 11:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An ingot of 99.99 percent pure gold is cast at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk

(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday after hitting a near one-month low in the previous session, as a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar and lower Treasury yields increased bullion's appeal.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,902.46 per ounce, as of 0249 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.34 at $1,902.60.

The dollar eased from a two-year high scaled in the previous session, making greenback-priced gold cheaper. [USD/]

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also eased, increasing the appeal of zero-yield gold. [US/]

"Some tentative support has appeared in Asia as China eased foreign currency reserves for local banks and set a neutral USD/CNY fix to support the yuan," said OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley, adding gold's stabilisation looked very fragile.

China's central bank said it would step up prudent monetary policy support to the real economy, especially to small firms hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, responding to a media question seeking comment on swings in the financial markets.

Meanwhile, Russia told the world not to underestimate the considerable risks of nuclear war it said it wanted to reduce and warned that conventional Western weapons were legitimate targets in Ukraine, where battles raged in the east.

Bullion is seen as a safe store of value during economic and political crises.

Spot silver gained 1% to $23.85 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6% to $926.00, and palladium advanced 2.1% to $2,189.18.

Palladium prices fell nearly 13% on Monday as fears of further COVID-19 lockdowns in key consumer China reduced demand prospects for the autocatalyst metal, which is used in vehicle exhausts to curb emissions.

Like gold, the recovery in palladium looks fragile and an escalation of the COVID-19 situation in Beijing almost certainly sees a test of support at $2,025, Halley said.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Bharat Gautam


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aHSBC Q1 pretax profit slides as revenues fall
RE
12:17aIndian shares jump after falling for two straight sessions
RE
12:08aMEDIA-SEC launches probe into ETF revenue-sharing deals - FT
RE
12:07aJapan government bonds still, waiting on BOJ
RE
12:05aU.S. seeks to increase security cooperation with Papua New Guinea
RE
04/25Shanghai stainless steel extends losses as raw material prices fall
RE
04/25Shanghai stainless steel extends losses as raw material prices fall
RE
04/25Gold regains some ground as U.S. bond yields, dollar edge lower
RE
04/25Indonesia may widen palm oil export ban if local demand not met
RE
04/25Indonesia may widen palm oil export ban if local demand not met
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk gets Twitter for $44 billion, to cheers and fears of 'free speech'..
2Facebook-owner Meta to open first physical store in metaverse bet
3Philips : maakt cijfers eerste kwartaal 2022 bekend
4Thomson Resources : Drilling at Bygoo Tin Project Extends New Tin Disco..
5Exclusive-Russia and India in talks to restart coking coal supplies -so..

HOT NEWS