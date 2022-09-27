Gold regains some ground as U.S. yields, dollar takes breather

*
Dollar off two-decade peak hit on Monday
*
SPDR Gold Trust holdings at lowest since March 2020
*
Silver rises more than 1%
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Gold bounced off a 2-1/2-year low on
Tuesday as a slight pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury
yields helped tide over some pressure from prospects of more
aggressive U.S. rate hikes.
Spot gold was up 0.7% at $1,632.83 per ounce as of
0939 GMT, after falling to its lowest since April 2020 at
$1,620.20 in the previous session.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,640.50.
"After an explosive start of Monday, U.S. yields and the
dollar are slightly paring gains, which is helping to ease the
downward pressure on gold prices," said Craig Erlam, senior
market analyst at OANDA.
"The yellow metal remains incredibly sensitive to both and
we're seeing a lot of volatility right now as markets
increasingly price in much higher rates."
The dollar index eased off a two-decade peak scaled
in the previous session, making gold less expensive for other
currency holders.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield also
retreated from a 12-year peak, reducing the opportunity cost of
holding non-interest bearing gold.
The Federal Reserve has aggressively raised interest rates
since March and has signaled more increases are to come, stoking
concerns of a global recession and triggering a sell-off in
equity markets.
Gold, traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset, has failed
to benefit from the recent rout in equities as investors flocked
to the safety of the U.S. currency amid hawkish stance on rates
by the Fed.
"Its (gold's) status as a haven asset in times of economic
distress has failed to stem the flow of selling," analysts at
ANZ said in a note.
Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust,
the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, have
fallen to their lowest since March 2020.
Elsewhere, spot silver gained 1.2% to $18.56 per
ounce, platinum rose 0.5% to $856.26, while palladium
eased 0.2% to $2,041.49.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)