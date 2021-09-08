Gold regains some ground as growth concerns take centre stage

* Gold could recover to $1,807 in short term, analyst says
* Dollar hits one-week high
* Pre-ECB jitters knock 1% off European stocks
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday
after a steep fall in the previous session, as concerns about
global growth slowdown weighed on risk sentiment while investors
awaited the European Central Bank's tapering strategy.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,797.30 per ounce by 0934
GMT, after falling to an over one-week low of $1,791.90 on
Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,799.20.
"Gold is holding up quite well towards $1,800. There is bit
of concern about growth and we are seeing some weakness in the
in the equity market," said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market
strategy at Bank of China International.
"Gold prices are in a bit of range bound market because
there's buying on dips. The demand is still very strong in the
gold market when prices dip."
European stocks fell 1% as worries about slowing global
growth dented risk appetite in run up to ECB meeting on
Thursday.
Austria's central bank chief Robert Holzmann, considered as
a hawkish member of the ECB, said the central bank could tighten
policy sooner than many expect as inflationary pressures could
prove to be persistent.
"There may be some influence from the ECB meeting if the
meeting is more dovish than expected," Nicholas Frappell, global
general manager at ABC Bullion said.
"In the very short term, I expect gold to recover to $1,807,
possibly $1,815."
Meanwhile, limiting gold's appeal, the dollar index
rose to a one-week peak against major peers, buoyed by higher
Treasury yields.
Rising COVID-19 cases weighed on U.S. job growth recovery
last month, triggering speculations that the Federal Reserve
could delay tapering.
Gold is often considered a hedge against inflation and
currency debasement, caused by massive stimulus measures.
Elsewhere, silver was steady at $24.30 per ounce,
platinum was flat at $998.80 and palladium fell
0.6% to $2,357.51.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Jason Neely)