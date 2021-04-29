Log in
News: Latest News
Gold retreats as U.S. yields rise; eyes on U.S. GDP data

04/29/2021 | 05:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Gold bullion is displayed at GoldSilver Central's office in Singapore

(Reuters) - Gold fell on Thursday, giving up early gains as U.S. Treasury yields rose and the dollar firmed, while investors awaited U.S. economic data after the Federal Reserve said it was too early to consider rolling back its support measures.

Spot gold edged 0.3% lower to $1,777 per ounce by 0924 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,776.50 per ounce.

"Whenever the U.S. yields have pushed up, gold has gone lower and we're seeing the effects of that today," said CMC Markets UK's chief market analyst Michael Hewson.

"Gold's (next) move will be dictated by the U.S data. Today's Q1 GDP report is important. But it's the jobless claims numbers that I'm interested in. If they come below 600,000 for a third week in a row, that will then shift the market consensus to nonfarm payrolls next week."

U.S. economic growth likely accelerated in the first quarter, fuelled by massive government aid to households and businesses.

U.S. Treasury yields advanced 1.8 basis points to 1.6486. While, the dollar index rose 0.1%, coming off 9-week lows.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that "it is not time yet" to begin discussing any change in policy after the U.S. central bank left interest rates and its bond-buying programme unchanged.

U.S. President Joe Biden also unveiled a sweeping $1.8 trillion package plan for families and education in his first speech to Congress.

"The gold market lacks confidence. Having reached $1,790 overnight and once again failed to challenge $1,800, the conviction among traders remain low," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

Elsewhere, auto-catalyst metal palladium rose 0.7% to $2,948.53 per ounce, having scaled an all-time peak of $2,962.50 on Tuesday.

Platinum was steady at $1,218 and silver gained 0.6% to $26.32 per ounce.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)

By Sethuraman N R


© Reuters 2021
