Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold rises 1% as Fed tapering fears recede after weak U.S. data

08/04/2021 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker places gold bullion on display at Hatton Garden Metals precious metal dealers in London

(Reuters) - Gold jumped more than 1% on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. ADP payrolls data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep its interest rates low for longer, sending the dollar and bond yields lower.

Spot gold was up 1.1% to $1,830.21 per ounce at 0954 am EDT (1354 GMT), breaking out of the relatively tight range it has seen for most of this week.

U.S. gold futures gained 1.2% to $1,835.10 per ounce.

"The disappointing U.S. ADP employment numbers have persuaded markets that the Fed is likely to be quite accommodative for a long time," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

"If we continue to get poor numbers economically and worries surrounding economic performance because of the spread of the Delta variant, technically, we could easily see gold move to the $1,850 per ounce mark."

ADP data showed the U.S. economy created 330,000 private-sector jobs in July, less than half the number economists had forecast.

The data pulled the dollar index 0.2% lower, while benchmark U.S. 10-year yields fell to a two-week low, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Also triggering inflows into safe-haven assets such as gold, Wall Street's main indexes fell on concerns around slowing economic growth and renewed COVID-19 fears.

Friday's U.S. non-farm payroll report could now be key to the U.S. central bank's policy stance.

Economists in a Reuters poll forecast a 926,000 rise in July's non-farm payrolls.

"Today's ADP numbers gives us a clue on what non-farm payroll numbers could be like. So if we see another miss on Friday, it will be less likely that the Fed will start their tapering process and gold should remain strong," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Elsewhere, silver climbed 1.4% to $25.91 per ounce, after hitting a three-week high in the session.

Platinum gained 0.3% to $1,052 per ounce, while palladium was up 1.1% at $2,678.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Brijesh Patel


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:23aCanadian dollar steadies as greenback broadly slides
RE
10:18aU.S. Service Sector Growth Moderated in July -- IHS Markit
DJ
10:17aTIM COOK : Apple works with Chinese suppliers for latest iPhones - Nikkei
RE
10:16aChina to allow trial operations at coal mines to be extended by 1 year
RE
10:16aGold rises 1% as Fed tapering fears recede after weak U.S. data
RE
10:12aHippo CEO expects NYSE listing to fuel better home insurance
RE
10:09aFed's Clarida backs raising interest rates in 2023
RE
10:08aGM keeps on trucking despite Covid, semiconductor concerns
RE
10:06aTSX flat as miners offset weakness in energy stocks
RE
10:04aU.S. services sector index races to record high in July -ISM survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Toyota, Honda beat profit estimates but warn of extended chip crunch
2Ether falls 1% ahead of major upgrade to ethereum network
3ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : agrees sale of Norway's Bergen for $131 million
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : MARKETMIND: Peaks everywhere
5FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : FORTESCUE METALS : COVID-19 update

HOT NEWS