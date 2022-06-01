Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold rises from 2-week low as inflation worries persist

06/01/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An Iraqi goldsmith arranges gold at his shop in Najaf

(Reuters) - Gold prices rose from a two-week low on Wednesday as investors looked toward the safe-haven metal amid worries over an increase in inflation primarily due to rising fuel prices, although a stronger dollar and higher U.S. yields kept gains in check.

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,847.39 per ounce by 1:50 p.m. ET (1750 GMT), having hit its lowest since May 19 at $1,827.80 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures settled 0.02% higher at $1,848.7.

"Investors now are desperate for more safe havens than just treasuries and that is why you are seeing gold outperforming," said Edward Moya, senior analyst with OANDA.

Oil prices strengthened on Wednesday after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil. [O/R]

"Inflation cannot really drop if these energy costs are that elevated. So I think the risk of much more aggressive tightening globally could really fuel the gold trade," Moya added.

Banking on its safe-demand status as well, the dollar index gained 0.9%, while U.S. Treasury yields also rose. [USD/] [US/]

"We are seeing some short covering in the futures market and little bit of bargain hunting in the cash market after the recent selling pressure," Kitco senior analyst Jim Wycoff said.

Investors are also looking ahead to U.S. nonfarm payrolls and May's inflation data for clues into the economy and outlook for the Federal Reserve's policy tightening path.

Markets have priced half-point interest rate rises from the Fed this month and next, although uncertainty clouds the outlook beyond that.

Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation and a safe haven during times of political and economic uncertainty. However, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding gold and boosts the dollar.

Spot silver rose 1.5% to $21.85 per ounce, having hit a two-week low earlier.

Platinum rose 3.3% to $996.50, having gained as much as 4.4% to $1,006.93 earlier, rising on supply concerns from South Africa and Russia.

Palladium rose 0.3% to $2,005.18.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru;Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

By Seher Dareen


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:40pNew York subway shooting survivor sues gun manufacturer Glock
RE
02:39pDenmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy
RE
02:34pMexico needs to build 800,000 housing units/yr to keep up with demand - study
RE
02:30pWarner Bros chairman to step down, MGM studio chiefs to take over
RE
02:27pSlovenia's parliament approves a new centre-left government
RE
02:19pU.S. firms show first hints of impact of Fed's policy tightening, survey shows
RE
02:18pBoE's Cunliffe says seeing evidence of slowdown in housing market
RE
02:17pWalmart shareholder proposal on abortion ban impact fails
RE
02:13pMorgan Stanley's Ted Pick Says Bank's Market Share In Investment Banking is 15%, But Sees Room For Growth - Conference
RE
02:13pMorgan stanley's ted pick says bank not looking for large, cross…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: HP, Mosaic, Nike, Procter & Gamble, Salesforce..
2Head of Deutsche Bank's DWS steps down after 'greenwashing' raids
3Dimon warns of U.S. economic 'hurricane' as inflation pressures rise
4Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave
5THYSSENKRUPP : Sell rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS