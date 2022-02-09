Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold rises on softer dollar, yields; U.S. inflation in focus

02/09/2022 | 10:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Newly casted ingots of 99.99% pure gold are stored after weighing at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk

(Reuters) - Feb 9 (Reuters) - Gold eked out gains on Wednesday, helped by a weaker dollar and a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields, although prices moved in a tight range as investors refrained from making large bets ahead of U.S. inflation data.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.2% to $1,829.51 per ounce by 10:18 a.m. EST (1518 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCv1 were 0.1% higher at $1,829.70.

"Dollar is down a little bit and it seems somewhat supportive to gold, but overall the gold market is just kind of flat in anticipation of tomorrow's CPI number," said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were off their November 2019 highs, while the dollar eased, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for other currency-holders. USD/ US/

All eyes are on U.S. consumer price data for January due on Thursday that could provide more clarity on Federal Reserve's rate hike trajectory.

A robust inflation reading is expected to burnish gold's mettle as an inflation hedge, but U.S. interest rate increases would raise the opportunity cost of non-yielding bullion.

U.S. central bank officials have signalled they will start raising interest rates next month to fight high inflation.

Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday U.S. may be nearing a turn lower in inflation, but added he is still leaning towards a slightly faster pace of rate increases this year. (Full Story)

"Rising prices are eroding the value of fiat currencies around the world, making gold an appealing investment for many, Fawad Razaqzada, analyst with ThinkMarkets, wrote in a note.

"But gold must now clear the key $1,830-$1,850 resistance range, if it were to make a more serious comeback."

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= fell 0.1% to $23.16 per ounce, platinum XPT= declined 0.4% to $1,027.92 while palladium XPD= rose 0.9% to $2,267.50.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.62% 0.71916 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.07% 1.35579 Delayed Quote.0.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.22% 0.78859 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.14402 Delayed Quote.0.62%
GOLD 0.23% 1830.04 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.16% 0.013368 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.74% 0.66947 Delayed Quote.-2.94%
PALLADIUM 1.92% 2286 Delayed Quote.19.84%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.21% 1066.081 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX 0.20% 2393.523 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
SILVER -0.04% 23.181 Delayed Quote.-1.12%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.60% 74.66051 Delayed Quote.0.64%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:47aFed hopes economy is on cusp of inflation slowdown as rate hikes loom
RE
10:47aWorld Court orders Uganda to pay $325 million in reparations to DR Congo
RE
10:46aSpain Sells EUR7 Billion in New October 2052 Government Bond -- Update
DJ
10:45aParis attacks suspect says he personally killed no one, justifies civilian deaths
RE
10:43aItaly's A2A interested in majority stake in Alerion Clean Power - CEO
RE
10:41aNew York state set to drop indoor mask mandate -report
RE
10:40aTurkey says Deutsche Welle, others must obtain licences or have access blocked
RE
10:39aWorld Court orders Uganda to pay reparations of $325 million to DR Congo
RE
10:38aSpotify chief content officer calls Joe Rogan events a 'learning experience'
RE
10:37aGold rises on softer dollar, yields; U.S. inflation in focus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks on solid ground, battered bonds take a breather
2Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Burberry, Lyft, Peloton Interactive, ..
3SoftBank says no stake sale plans linked to Alibaba U.S. filing
4ASML publishes 2021 Annual Reports
5EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Track Wall Street Gains; U.S. Yields S..

HOT NEWS