Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold rises on weaker dollar as investors look to U.S. jobs data

08/31/2021 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker places gold bullion on display at Hatton Garden Metals precious metal dealers in London

(Reuters) - Gold firmed on Tuesday as the dollar weakened, but its advance slowed as some investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the August U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later this week.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,814.42 per ounce by 2:01 pm EDT (1801 GMT), after hitting its highest since Aug. 4 on Monday at $1,822.92. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.3% at $1,818.1.

The dollar index slipped to a more than three-week low, making gold cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Interest in gold has increased after dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole conference on Friday, when he did not to give a firm timeline for the central bank to start cutting on its asset purchase.

"The Fed is going to pull the trigger but there isn't going to be a robust reduction in monetary accommodation over the next few months, so gold should ultimately do okay," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

Still, investors remained concerned over the timeline for tapering in the run up to Friday's U.S. jobs report, which could raise fears over the central bank paring its economic support sooner..

"Having previously turned their backs on gold for a number of weeks, thereby contributing significantly to the price slump in early August, speculative financial investors have now returned," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.

Silver eased 0.6% to $23.92 per ounce and was headed for a third straight month of declines, down about 6%.

Platinum rose 0.8% to $1,014.34, but was on track for a fourth consecutive monthly loss, sliding 3.4% so far.

Palladium fell 0.8% to $2,474.66, and was headed for its worst monthly performance since January with a 7% decline.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Swati Verma; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Aditya Soni)

By Arundhati Sarkar


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02pOPEC+ sees tighter oil market until May 2022
RE
03:02pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Releases Social Security and Medicare Trustees Reports
PU
03:01pStocks sit near record highs as jobs report looms
RE
03:00pCanada's Conservatives hammer Trudeau on slowing economy ahead of vote
RE
02:58pUKRAINE TO U.S. : Not too late to stop Russian pipeline
RE
02:58pUkraine naftogaz chief tells reuters that nord stream 2 pipeline can still be stopped
RE
02:55pEl Salvador Congress backs $150 mln fund for bitcoin ahead of adoption
RE
02:55pLouisiana assesses major damage to power grid from Ida
RE
02:45pDollar falls to more than 3-week low with payrolls in focus
RE
02:45pCOVID-19 pandemic accelerates depletion of U.S. Social Security trust funds -Treasury
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks sit near record highs as jobs report looms
2Exclusive-China regulator probes Ping An Insurance's property investmen..
3Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue ..
4Dollar falls to more than 3-week low with payrolls in focus
5Exclusive-Biden administration aims to cut costs for solar, wind projec..

HOT NEWS