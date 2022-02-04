Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold rises on weaker dollar, spotlight on U.S. jobs report

02/04/2022 | 05:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A vendor arranges gold chains displayed at VJ Gold and Diamond jewellery shop in Kuala Lumpur

(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday and were headed for a weekly gain as a retreat in the dollar has supported the bullion in the run-up to data on U.S. jobs growth, which is expected to have slowed sharply in January.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,812.40 per ounce by 1015 GMT, while U.S. gold futures climbed 0.6% to $1,814.30.

Gold is set to gain over 1% this week as the dollar faced its worst weekly decline in nearly two years, making the bullion cheaper for overseas buyers.

The U.S. Labour Department will publish its closely watched employment report at 1330 GMT.

"If the number is a big miss, it would suggest that the labour market is not as solid as the Fed anticipated and it may lead to an even softer U.S. dollar and that could be positive for gold," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.

"The Fed tightening cycle is overriding gold's inflation hedge character, so we are seeing that it is trading in a tight range for the last couple of months."

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, but interest rate hikes would weigh on the non-yielding asset.

Gold prices have been trading around $1,800 an ounce level since slipping to a 1-1/2-month low last week after Fed signalled a March interest rate hike to fight inflationary risks.

"There's an area of resistance between $1,810-$1,825 which needs to be taken out and can really only be achieved if we see some additional dollar weakness," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

The inflationary pressures are not going away anytime soon, so there is very limited reason for selling gold, especially considering how well it managed to withstand the recent spike in yields, Hansen added. [US/]

Among other metals, silver jumped 0.9% to $22.60 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $1,028.90 and palladium rose 0.7 % to $2,341.42.

(Reporting by Swati Verma and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

By Seher Dareen


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.62% 0.70954 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.30% 1.35534 Delayed Quote.0.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.35% 0.7855 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.10% 12180.6 Delayed Quote.0.22%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.29% 1.14677 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
GOLD 0.40% 1813.05 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.05% 0.013391 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.43% 0.66347 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
PALLADIUM 0.86% 2340.5 Delayed Quote.24.15%
SILVER 0.76% 22.594 Delayed Quote.-2.89%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55aOlympics-After fraught run-up, Beijing turns to opening ceremony
RE
05:55aBoE would have to think about more action if wage costs don't ease-Pill
RE
05:54aRussia and China tell NATO to stop expansion, Moscow backs Beijing on Taiwan
RE
05:49aHong Kong to roll out rapid antigen COVID tests for all residents
RE
05:47aFactbox-How UK PM Johnson could be ousted by unhappy lawmakers
RE
05:46aGold rises on weaker dollar, spotlight on U.S. jobs report
RE
05:45aFrance's Sanofi still sees COVID-19 phase 3 trial completed in Q1
RE
05:43aEarthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes off Java coast in Indonesia - EMSC
RE
05:43aMyanmar court postpones hearing in Suu Kyi's trial-source
RE
05:41aMyanmar court postpones hearing in Suu Kyi's trial-source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta's share price wipe-out shakes world tech stocks
2Atos' M&A prospects hang in the balance of French government
3The latest from London: Snap and Amazon lift investor sentiment
4Euro set for best week since COVID-19 hit after ECB's hawkish turn
5Amazon hikes Prime membership fees in U.S. as wages, costs rise

HOT NEWS