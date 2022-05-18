Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold's lustre dulls as dollar rebounds, rate hike fears loom

05/18/2022 | 10:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman looks at gold jewelleries as she stands outside a jewellery shop in Istanbul

(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Wednesday as looming U.S. interest rate hike fears and a resurgent dollar dimmed the metal's shine.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,812.94 per ounce by 10:12 a.m. EDT (1412 GMT), erasing small gains from earlier in the day that were potentially driven by growth risks tied to soaring inflation.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,809.50.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday pledged that the U.S. central bank would ratchet up interest rates as high as needed to kill a surge in inflation.

"Renewed dedication by the Fed to fight the inflationary pressures is nipping at the heels of the gold market," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

"The real question and crux of the situation is if what Fed does is enough given the amount of inflation. If it isn't enough to quell the inflationary pressures, then gold will be supportive in that environment."

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation. However, rising U.S. interest rates dull interest in bullion, which yields no interest.

Meanwhile, rival safe-haven dollar rebounded after posting its biggest single-day drop in more than two months, which further hit appetite for gold among overseas buyers. [USD/]

Investors find Powell's latest comments not surprising but certainly hawkish, said Kitco senior analyst Jim Wycoff in a note.

Inflows into SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, continued to decline, reflecting a bearish sentiment in the market. [GOL/ETF]

British inflation surged last month to its highest in 40-years, pressuring the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates despite a risk of recession.

Spot silver fell 0.6% to $21.49 per ounce, while platinum was down 1.2% to $939.94 and palladium fell 0.1% to $2,050.64.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

By Ashitha Shivaprasad


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:33pPound falls as UK inflation hits 40-year high
RE
04:32pWith troops in Ukraine, Russia's defence spending leaps 40%
RE
04:32pTencent profit halves, revenue flat as crackdown and COVID-19 weigh
RE
04:31pStellantis to start reshuffle of dealer network next year
RE
04:30pFormer Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd case
RE
04:29pChina, U.S. lead rise in global debt to record high $305 trillion - IIF
RE
04:29pVolkswagen-led group expected to gain unconditional eu…
RE
04:22pS.African central bank eyes digital rand to cut cross-border payment costs
RE
04:18pBiden adviser Sullivan and China's Yang held phone talks, White House says
RE
04:12pEnd of Brazil's rate hike cycle still depends on data, cenbank says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BICO Publishes Interim Report January - March 2022: Continued growth in..
2EU New Car Sales Slumped in April as Supply Squeezes Drag On
3Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
4Tencent Profit Halves as Revenue Hit by China's Pandemic Resurgence
5Analyst recommendations: Reckitt, Home Depot, Penn National, Walmart, W..

HOT NEWS