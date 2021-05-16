Log in
Gold scales over three-month high on virus worries, lower U.S. yields

05/16/2021 | 11:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Gold bullion is displayed at GoldSilver Central's office in Singapore

(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday to their highest level in more than three months, as a dip in U.S. Treasury yields and worries over surging COVID-19 cases in some Asian countries boosted demand for the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,852.39 per ounce by 0318 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 10 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures jumped 0.7% to $1,851.10.

"Treasury yields are falling and on the other hand, there seems to be fears about virus resurgence in Singapore, Taiwan and broader Asian-Pacific markets... driving up demand for safety," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slipped to their lowest in nearly a week, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. [US/]

Singapore will shut most schools from Wednesday after the city-state reported the highest number of local COVID-19 infections in months, while Taiwan imposed new curbs on gatherings and movement.

In India, the world's second-worst pandemic-hit country after the United States, the tally of coronavirus infections reached nearly 24.7 million on Sunday.

Investors now await minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting due on Wednesday for more cues on the central bank's monetary policy and any comments on rising inflation.

"Inflation is going to be a strong driver behind gold in the short- and medium-term. There are always concerns about Fed tapering, but the latest non-farm payroll report is helping to contain that fear," Yang said.

The Fed has pledged to keep interest rates low until the economy reaches full employment, and inflation hits 2% and is on track to "moderately" exceed that level for some time.

Gold is seen as a hedge against rising inflation.

Elsewhere, silver was up 0.9% at $27.66 per ounce, after hitting a one-week high earlier in the day. Platinum gained 0.3% to $1,228.50 and palladium edged 0.1% higher to $2,895.30.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Brijesh Patel


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.33% 0.7754 Delayed Quote.0.37%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.08% 1.40886 Delayed Quote.3.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.08% 0.82472 Delayed Quote.5.16%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.13% 1.2132 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
GOLD 0.32% 1853.04 Delayed Quote.-2.94%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.01% 0.013653 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD, UHD) 1.33% 649.777 Real-time Quote.6.71%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.35% 0.72167 Delayed Quote.0.98%
PALLADIUM 0.29% 2905 Delayed Quote.17.87%
SILVER 0.60% 27.649 Delayed Quote.4.07%
