Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold see-saws in tight range as focus stays on U.S. labour data

09/01/2021 | 07:16pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gold bullion is displayed at GoldSilver Central's office in Singapore

(Reuters) - Gold traded within a narrow range on Wednesday, as investors largely looked past a slew of U.S. economic readings to focus on key labour data that could influence the Federal Reserve's tapering plans.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,812.55 per ounce by 1:50 pm EDT (1750 GMT), while U.S. gold futures settled down 0.1% at $1,816 an ounce.

Bullion largely tracked moves in the dollar, which retreated after the ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in August, but subsequently pared some of those losses on data showing an uptick in manufacturing.

The greenback's moves influence gold since it makes bullion cheaper or expensive for those holding other currencies. [USD/]

While gold did get a little boost from the dollar's initial retreat, "the trend suggests it's getting exhausted," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures

Also, the boost gold got from the Fed last week after Chair Jerome Powell said that although tapering could begin this year, the central bank would take a cautious approach to raising interest rates, is starting to die out, thanks to expectations for a strong number in Friday's jobs data, Haberkorn added.

Economists polled by Reuters predicted the U.S. non-farm jobs report for August on Friday would show payrolls increased by 750,000.

Gold will continue to consolidate until the labour market report, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in a note.

Stronger U.S. data could boost the dollar and in turn weigh on gold prices, analysts said.

Data showed holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, slid to their lowest level since April 2020 on Tuesday. [GOL/ETF]

Meanwhile, silver rose 1% to $24.13 per ounce, having hit an over three-week high.

Platinum eased 1.2% to $1,000.01 and palladium fell 0.8% to $2,447.44.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Swati Verma; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shailesh Kuber)

By Arundhati Sarkar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.77% 0.73751 Delayed Quote.-5.25%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.20% 1.37797 Delayed Quote.0.62%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.01% 0.79253 Delayed Quote.0.99%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.0137 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.26% 0.70706 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:36pELON MUSK : Tesla's Roadster shipment to be delayed to 2023, says Musk
RE
02:35pMid America Mortgage Adds Pete Jackson as Divisional Director for Wholesale/Non-Delegated Correspondent Channel, Tim Frohock as Regional Director
SE
02:32pAMERICAN COALITION FOR ETHANOL : ACE Calls for a Legislative Hearing to Highlight How the Next Generation Fuels Act Would Remove Ethanol Market Barriers and Could Be Improved to Reward Efficient Ethanol Producers
PU
02:22pAnalysis-Wells Fargo's long road to repair extends with prospect of more penalties
RE
02:16pGold see-saws in tight range as focus stays on U.S. labour data
RE
02:14pWall Street scales new heights, powered by tech stocks
RE
02:12pCoinpass crypto exchange says it has been approved by UK regulator
RE
02:08pCanada's most populous province changes mind, will adopt digital vaccine passports
RE
02:04pChinese wealth manager Hywin will reduce reliance on property - CFO
RE
02:03pU.s. cdc says 1.08 mln people received an additional covid-19 vaccine dose since august 13, 2021
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Judge vets potential Theranos jurors, as COVID-19 looms over start of H..
2Biden infrastructure plan takes on EV charging's inequality problem
3OPEC+ sees tighter oil market until May 2022
4Analyst recommendations: American Water, Broadcom, Enerplus, Pixelworks..
5Support.com, other new meme stocks dip, hitting pause in monster rally

HOT NEWS