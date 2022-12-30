Gold sees best quarter since mid-2020 in a Fed-driven year

*
Gold faces small yearly decline of 0.7%
Silver, platinum prices head for annual rise
Palladium price faces second straight annual decline
Gold ETFs inflows could improve in 2023 - analyst
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices were set to wrap up their
best quarter since June 2020 on investor expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate hikes after its
fast-paced hiking cycle kept bullion gains in check.
Bullion is only down about 0.7% so far in 2022, and has
risen nearly $200 from a more than two-year low hit in
September.
On the last trading day of the year, spot gold had
steadied at $1,816.05 per ounce by 1046 GMT, while U.S. gold
futures fell 0.3% to $1,821.30.
Gold is expected to remain range-bound due to low market
participation, and prices could rise further once it breaks
above resistance at $1,840, said Vandana Bharti, assistant
vice-president, commodity research at SMC Global Securities.
However, analysts said it would be hard to read too much
into the intraday moves given many traders have taken time off
for the end of the year.
"For most of the year, gold was under pressure from a
hawkish Fed. But by the end of the year, it saw some recovery
and got a lifeline on expectations that the Fed might slow
down," said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastytlive.
Gold, a non-interest-paying asset, has seen demand take a
hit from higher rates since March, when prices reached a near
record level of more than $2,000 an ounce.
Gold price moves will continue to be dictated by the Fed's
response to bubbling inflation in 2023, analysts have said.
Bharti also said investment in gold ETFs could improve in
2023, adding central banks are aggressively buying gold, "a hint
that they don't have much confidence in the global economy and
are opting for safe-haven gold."
In other metals, spot silver rose 0.1% to $23.90 per
ounce, platinum added 0.2% to $1,056.93.
Palladium fell 1.2% to $1,792.85.
Silver and platinum were both on track for a yearly rise,
while palladium was headed for an annual decline of over 5%.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar, Ashitha Shivaprasad and Swati
Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)