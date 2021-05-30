Gold set for best month since July 2020 on softer dollar, inflation woes

* Silver heads for best month since December
* Gold up nearly 8% this month
* Palladium tracks first monthly decline in four
May 31 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Monday and was heading for
its best monthly jump since July 2020, boosted by a weaker U.S.
dollar and lower bond yields, while growing inflationary
pressure lifted demand for the safe-haven metal as a hedge.
Spot gold was up 0.4 at $1,909.81 per ounce by 0311
GMT, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,913.
Bullion has risen nearly 8% so far this month.
"Gold is pretty much drawing its strength from inflation
fears and some inclination of the yields," said Stephen Innes,
managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
"The dollar is staying weaker that's fairly supportive. Gold
bulls now have their eyes set on $2,000 and most of the guys are
thinking it's going to go quite higher."
The dollar index eased 0.1% against its rivals, while
the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.593% on Friday
, reducing the opportunity cost of holding
non-interest bearing gold.
Data on Friday showed U.S. consumer prices surged in April,
with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal
Reserve's 2% target and posting its largest annual gain since
1992.
Gold, often used as a hedge against inflation, has benefited
from recent data showing a rise in prices in the United States
and the UK.
Investors' focus this week will be on U.S. payrolls data due
on Friday with median forecasts at 650,000.
"On the technical front, a trade above the $1,915.60 would,
however, signal a resumption on the $1,950 target... and there
is strong support at the $1,875 and $1,850 levels," Avtar Sandu,
senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.
Palladium rose 0.5% to $2,839.72 per ounce, but it
was set for its first monthly decline in four. Platinum
climbed 0.9% to $1,187.50.
Silver jumped 0.7% to $28.07 and was heading for its
best monthly gain since December.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)