Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven slump

12/30/2022 | 11:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Gold faces small yearly decline of 0.5%

*

Silver, platinum prices head for annual rise

*

Palladium price faces second straight annual decline

*

Gold ETF inflows could improve in 2023 - analyst

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year.

Bullion is only down about 0.5% in 2022 as back-to-back rate hikes by the U.S. central bank pushed gold to a more than two-year low in September, but prices have pared losses since.

"The recent inflation data we've seen ... shows prices starting to cool off a little bit. That's encouraging for the metals market bulls and been part of the reason we've seen the rally," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

On the last trading day of 2022, spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,817.41 per ounce by 11:08 a.m. ET (1608 GMT), while U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,824.20.

"Weaker U.S. dollar index is supporting prices, but limiting gains is a rise in bond yields today," Wyckoff added.

The market's mood into 2023 will be driven by the response of global central banks to bubbling inflation, analysts noted.

The Fed this year has raised rates from near zero in March to a range of 4.25%-4.5% in the steepest round of rate hikes since the 1980s, pushing gold lower from a near record above $2,000 an ounce in March.

Investment in gold ETFs could improve in 2023 after this year's heavy outflows, said Vandana Bharti, assistant vice-president of commodity research at SMC Global Securities.

Spot silver fell 0.3% to $23.80 per ounce, platinum gained 0.9% at $1,063.50, while palladium slid 2.9% to $1,762.50.

Silver and platinum were en route to ending the year on an uptick, while palladium was down 6.8%.

Platinum and palladium could see a "decent bounce on the back of an economic relief rally" if recession risks look shallow, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen, Arundhati Sarkar, and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.59% 0.68035 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.17% 1.20731 Delayed Quote.-11.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.17% 0.73839 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.26% 12856.04 Real-time Quote.5.97%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.38% 1.07003 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
GOLD 0.12% 1817.09 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.012092 Delayed Quote.-10.12%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.06% 0.63419 Delayed Quote.-7.59%
PALLADIUM -2.78% 1764.5 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
SILVER -0.55% 23.72 Delayed Quote.0.99%
Latest news "Economy"
12:15pU.s. cdc says omicron subvariant xbb.1.5 represents 40.5% of tot…
RE
12:15pU.s. cdc says omicron subvariant bq.1 represents 18.3% of total…
RE
12:15pU.s. cdc says omicron subvariant bq.1.1 represents 26.9% of tota…
RE
12:12pBiden issues six pardons, including for minor drug convictions
RE
12:10pCrude production in new mexico grew 2.4% to 1.73 million barrels…
RE
12:10pCrude production in north dakota fell 0.4% to 1.1 million barrel…
RE
12:10pCrude production in texas grew 0.2% to 5.2 million barrels per d…
RE
12:10pU.s. crude production grew 0.6% to 12.38 million barrels per day…
RE
12:10pU.S. ramps up immigration arrests mostly at Mexican border
RE
12:06pInflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in 2023
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Cigna, Diamondback Energy, ..
2Bahamas regulator temporarily seizes FTX unit's assets worth over $3.5 ..
3China central bank promises more policy support for economy
4North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Wilt As Year Comes to an..
5Asia stocks rise as investors find foothold at end of brutal 2022

HOT NEWS