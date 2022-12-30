Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven slump

*
Gold faces small yearly decline of 0.5%
Silver, platinum prices head for annual rise
Palladium price faces second straight annual decline
Gold ETF inflows could improve in 2023 - analyst
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the
non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since
June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the
U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs
earlier this year.
Bullion is only down about 0.5% in 2022 as back-to-back rate
hikes by the U.S. central bank pushed gold to a more than
two-year low in September, but prices have pared losses since.
"The recent inflation data we've seen ... shows prices
starting to cool off a little bit. That's encouraging for the
metals market bulls and been part of the reason we've seen the
rally," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.
On the last trading day of 2022, spot gold rose 0.2%
to $1,817.41 per ounce by 11:08 a.m. ET (1608 GMT), while U.S.
gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,824.20.
"Weaker U.S. dollar index is supporting prices, but limiting
gains is a rise in bond yields today," Wyckoff added.
The market's mood into 2023 will be driven by the response
of global central banks to bubbling inflation, analysts noted.
The Fed this year has raised rates from near zero in March
to a range of 4.25%-4.5% in the steepest round of rate hikes
since the 1980s, pushing gold lower from a near record above
$2,000 an ounce in March.
Investment in gold ETFs could improve in 2023 after this
year's heavy outflows, said Vandana Bharti, assistant
vice-president of commodity research at SMC Global Securities.
Spot silver fell 0.3% to $23.80 per ounce, platinum
gained 0.9% at $1,063.50, while palladium slid
2.9% to $1,762.50.
Silver and platinum were en route to ending the year on an
uptick, while palladium was down 6.8%.
Platinum and palladium could see a "decent bounce on the
back of an economic relief rally" if recession risks look
shallow, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.
(Reporting by Seher Dareen, Arundhati Sarkar, and Swati Verma
in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)