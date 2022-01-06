Gold set for biggest weekly fall since late-November

(Adds analyst comments, details and updates prices)
* U.S. non-farm payrolls data due at 1330 GMT
* U.S. 10-yr Treasury yields hit highest since March 2021
* Spot gold may stabilise around support at $1,782/oz
Jan 7 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Friday, ahead of U.S.
jobs data due later in the day, although the metal was set for
its biggest weekly drop since late-November, weighed by firmer
bond yields as traders braced for sooner rate hikes by the
Federal Reserve.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,790.90 per ounce by 0341
GMT after two straight sessions of falls, cutting its weekly
fall to about 2%. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% to
$1,792.60.
"Markets are increasingly pricing in an aggressive Fed...
the whole prospect of Fed trying to control an inflation
outbreak is obviously lifting yields," IG Markets analyst Kyle
Rodda said, adding that bullion was losing some of its appeal on
that basis.
Traders are currently anticipating a greater than 70% chance
for a rate hike of at least 25 basis points at the Fed's March
meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, as even the most
dovish of U.S. central bankers felt the need to tighten policy
this year.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to the strongest
level since March 2021, while 10-year TIPS yields hit June 2021
highs. Higher yields raise the opportunity cost of holding gold.
Bullion is considered an inflationary hedge, but the metal
is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Spot gold may stabilise around a support at $1,782 per ounce
and rise into a range of $1,801-$1,815, according to Reuters'
technical analyst Wang Tao.
Looking ahead, the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due at 1330
GMT is on investors' radar.
"A number above 550/600k will reinforce the Fed tightening
faster narrative and weigh on gold. A number lower than 250k
will ease those concerns and provide some support for gold,"
said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.
Spot silver was little changed at $22.14 an ounce,
platinum rose 0.2% to $966.50, and palladium
inched down 0.1% to $1,872.02.
