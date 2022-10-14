Gold set for weekly dip on firm dollar, Fed rate hike fears

*
Silver set for biggest weekly drop since August
U.S. CPI data drive bets of more big Fed rate hikes
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Friday and was on
track for a weekly fall, as a stronger U.S. dollar and prospects
of more steep rate hikes from the Federal Reserve dented demand
for the non-yielding bullion.
Spot gold was down 0.5% to $1,658.10 per ounce by
0920 GMT. Prices have fallen more than 2% so far this week.
U.S. gold futures slipped 0.8% to $1,664.30.
The U.S. dollar rose 0.3% against its rivals, making
bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.
"What's most certainly weighing on the market is yesterday's
higher than expected U.S. CPI print, which initially triggered
quite a surprisingly strong counter reaction in both stocks and
the dollar," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo
Bank.
"In the near-term, we need to see a reversal especially in
the yields, which would then also potentially drive a turn in
the dollar to see a recovery in gold prices."
Data on Thursday showed U.S. consumer prices increased
more-than-expected in September, providing ammunition to the Fed
to deliver another big rate hike.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. rates, as these
increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no
interest. It shed as much as 1.8% on Thursday, before recovering
to end the session 0.4% lower, as the dollar lost ground after
initially spiking following the inflation report.
"A rebound of that magnitude after that inflation report was
strange to say the least. Gold moving lower again today is more
in line with what we learned from the data but even then,
markets may take a few days to find their feet," said Craig
Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.
Silver dipped 0.7% to $18.73 per ounce and was set
for its worst week since August.
Platinum gained 0.2% to $898.05 per ounce and
palladium slipped 0.7% to $2,092.63.
