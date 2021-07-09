Log in
Gold set for weekly gain as economic recovery doubts creep in

07/09/2021 | 11:38am EDT
* Spot gold up 1.2% this week

* Silver down 1.3% on the week

July 9 (Reuters) - Gold was headed for a third straight weekly rise on Friday supported by growing concerns that the Delta variant of COVID-19 could delay the global economic recovery, though a bounce in U.S. treasury yields capped gains.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,807.98 per ounce by 11:15 a.m. EDT (1515 GMT) and was up 1.2% for the week. U.S. gold futures were 0.4% higher at $1,808.00.

"We do continue to have issues with the Delta variant. That may very well slow economic progress, not only in the United States, but of course around the world," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

"As investors get convinced that the Fed (U.S Federal Reserve) indeed is targeting full employment and that it is indeed not particularly worried about inflation moving above targets for a period, we could see gold's move over $1,850 by year-end."

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told the Financial Times that low vaccination rates posed a threat to U.S. and global growth, adding that the central bank was fully committed to eliminating shortfalls in employment.

Governments in Southeast Asia are tightening measures, hoping targeted lockdowns will act as circuit-breakers in arresting record jumps in coronavirus cases and deaths that started rising in May.

Also helping to boost gold's appeal was a softer dollar , which was down 0.2%.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose from a more than four-month low hit in the previous session, but were down on the week.

Higher yields translate into a higher opportunity cost for holding non-yielding bullion.

Silver rose 0.7% to $26.09 per ounce but was down for the week after rising over the previous fortnight. Platinum gained 2.2% to $1,098.89 and palladium rose 0.2% to $2,811.27. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS