Gold set for weekly gain as economic recovery doubts creep in

* Spot gold up 1.2% this week
* Silver down 1.3% on the week
July 9 (Reuters) - Gold was headed for a third straight
weekly rise on Friday supported by growing concerns that the
Delta variant of COVID-19 could delay the global economic
recovery, though a bounce in U.S. treasury yields capped gains.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,807.98 per ounce by 11:15
a.m. EDT (1515 GMT) and was up 1.2% for the week. U.S. gold
futures were 0.4% higher at $1,808.00.
"We do continue to have issues with the Delta variant. That
may very well slow economic progress, not only in the United
States, but of course around the world," said Bart Melek, head
of commodity strategies at TD Securities.
"As investors get convinced that the Fed (U.S Federal
Reserve) indeed is targeting full employment and that it is
indeed not particularly worried about inflation moving above
targets for a period, we could see gold's move over $1,850 by
year-end."
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told the Financial
Times that low vaccination rates posed a threat to U.S. and
global growth, adding that the central bank was fully committed
to eliminating shortfalls in employment.
Governments in Southeast Asia are tightening measures,
hoping targeted lockdowns will act as circuit-breakers in
arresting record jumps in coronavirus cases and deaths that
started rising in May.
Also helping to boost gold's appeal was a softer dollar
, which was down 0.2%.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose from
a more than four-month low hit in the previous session, but were
down on the week.
Higher yields translate into a higher opportunity cost for
holding non-yielding bullion.
Silver rose 0.7% to $26.09 per ounce but was down for
the week after rising over the previous fortnight. Platinum
gained 2.2% to $1,098.89 and palladium rose 0.2%
to $2,811.27.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by John
Stonestreet)