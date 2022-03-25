Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold set for weekly gain on Ukraine worries

03/25/2022 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Marked ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold are placed in a cart at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk

(Reuters) - Gold prices were set on Friday for a third weekly gain in four, as no material progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks supported the safe-haven metal, although a spike in U.S. yields on fears of aggressive tightening measures dented bullion's appeal.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,961.99 per ounce, as of 0332 GMT, hovering close to a more than one-week high scaled in the previous session, and adding nearly 2% so far this week. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,963.40.

"I would assign the most recent gold gains to concerns about Ukraine starting to creep back in because we haven't had the kind of progress on talks that I think markets were hoping for around the beginning of the month," said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX.

Western leaders piled on military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine on Thursday and denounced Moscow's invasion of its neighbour as "barbarism" as thousands in besieged cities sheltered underground from Russian bombardment.

"But the surge in yields and the Fed being seen as rather aggressive, that's kept that bounce from really gaining any meaningful momentum. It's trying, but looks like the Fed story is capping its ability to extend higher," Spivak said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs by 25 basis points on March 16, and since then top central bank policymakers have signalled a more aggressive approach to monetary policy tightening this year to fight rising inflation.

Yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note stayed close to their 2019 highs.

Higher yields and interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-paying bullion.

Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,967 per ounce, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver rose 0.6% to $25.66 per ounce, while platinum gained 1% to $1,030.45 and palladium was flat at $2,523.01.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Asha Sistla


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. 0.00% 26.85 End-of-day quote.-12.40%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.11% 0.7514 Delayed Quote.3.28%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.18% 1.3216 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.79787 Delayed Quote.0.61%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.19% 1.10289 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
GOLD -0.02% 1958.768 Delayed Quote.6.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.21% 0.013134 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.14% 0.69724 Delayed Quote.2.03%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.14% 0.69724 Delayed Quote.2.03%
PALLADIUM -0.08% 2535 Delayed Quote.33.43%
SAFE S.A. 1.05% 0.1344 Real-time Quote.-46.45%
SILVER 0.02% 25.595 Delayed Quote.8.01%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:28aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Set for Modest -2-
DJ
01:28aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Set for Modest Gains as Market Unease Continues
DJ
01:23aYen bounces as BoJ drags heels on bond buying
RE
01:21aSTEEL, IRON ORE TREAD NARROW PATH BETWEEN CHINA AND RUSSIA : Russell
RE
01:20aOil drops as supply crunch fears ease, trading costs rise
RE
01:15aHong kong shares of alibaba down more than 5%, meituan down more…
RE
01:13aHang seng tech index extended losses, down 4%…
RE
01:11aThe Treasury market tumble in 5 charts
RE
01:11aChina stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh
RE
01:09aTalent behind recent K-pop hit moves is a 20-year-old Japanese dancer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Citi's Mexico unit to define sale terms in April
2Australia, NZ dollars buoyant as yen dives
3U.S tech giants face tough new rules as EU countries, lawmakers clinch ..
4HANG SENG TECH INDEX EXTENDED LOSSES, DOWN 4%…
5China stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh

HOT NEWS