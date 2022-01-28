Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold set for weekly loss as dollar thrives on U.S. rate hike talk

01/28/2022 | 05:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gold products are pictured on display at Korea Gold Exchange in Seoul

(Reuters) - Gold prices retreated to a three-week low on Friday as the dollar rallied after the U.S. Federal Reserve looked set to deliver a rate hike in March, setting bullion on course for its worst week since late November.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.4% to $1,789.40 per ounce at 1033 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.2% to $1,790.70.

Gold prices rallied to an over two-month high earlier in the week as heightened tensions over Ukraine and increased market volatility ratcheted up interest in safe-have bullion.

Prices have dropped more than 3% since, slipping below the 100-day and 200-day moving averages in the last session, after the Fed on Wednesday reaffirmed plans to end its pandemic-era bond purchases and signalled an interest rate hike in March. (Full Story)

"Both bulls and bears will be equally frustrated by the recent (gold) price movements," said Ross Norman, an independent analyst.

"The market seems to be looking at the $1,800 level, which behaves like a giant magnet to the price. And we seem to continue to hover around that point," Norman said, adding the dollar's strength and rising yields were pressuring gold.

Rising rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, which is priced in dollars.

"Another rate hike this year has been priced in since the Fed's meeting, as can be seen from the Fed Fund Futures. This was clearly "too much" for gold, causing the price to fall," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

The World Gold Council (WGC) expects demand for jewellery, small bars and coins to remain strong in 2022 and for central banks "to continue buying gold but at a slower pace than in 2021." (Full Story)

Spot silver dropped 1% to $22.52 an ounce, and is set for a 7% drop for the week.

Platinum fell 2% to $1,001.74, while palladium XPD= declined 4.1% to $2,278.10, but has gained about 8% so far this week.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Swati Verma; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

By Kavya Guduru


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.78% 0.69842 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.01% 1.3387 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.33% 0.78211 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
COMMERZBANK AG -1.45% 7.596 Delayed Quote.15.20%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.14% 12306.62 Delayed Quote.0.54%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.06% 1.1136 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
GOLD -0.47% 1788.81 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.26% 0.013329 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG -2.24% 59.38 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.58% 0.65467 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
PALLADIUM -4.01% 2276 Delayed Quote.22.52%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.18% 1041.9776 Delayed Quote.0.19%
SILVER -1.01% 22.509 Delayed Quote.1.23%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -2.73% 531.6 Delayed Quote.21.81%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.13% 77.932 Delayed Quote.5.91%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:02aBiden taps veteran team to guide historic Supreme Court nomination
RE
06:02aFed guidance on rates following liftoff may remain foggy
RE
06:01aECB looking into governance issues of Deutsche Bank fund unit - source
RE
06:01aEcb looking into corporate governance issues surrounding ceo of…
RE
06:01aDws, deutsche bank, ecb decline comment…
RE
06:00aScientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers
RE
06:00aNevada man charged with threatening state election worker
RE
06:00aGlobal gas rally to kickstart long-stalled U.S. LNG projects
RE
05:57aBOE Seen Trying to Encourage Stronger Pound, Says ING
DJ
05:55aReal U.S. yields in biggest monthly jump since 2013 taper tantrum
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fiscal stimulus powers U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sin..
2Europe falls again after brutal week for stock markets
3FCC revokes China Unicom's authorization to operate in U.S
4LVMH : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
5Argentina faces $1.1 billion debt repayment deadline as IMF protests si..

HOT NEWS