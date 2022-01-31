Gold set for worst month since September on Fed rate-hike prospects

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,786.26 per ounce, as of 0428 GMT, taking its monthly drop to more than 2%.

U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,786.50.

"It's just that continuation of the real rates moving higher again and that's producing a more negative backdrop for gold, and I think the focus this week is going to be on non-farm payroll on Friday," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"Markets (are) only expecting 100,000-150,000 new jobs. So, if we get something higher, that will further enhance the possibility of a 50-basis-point hike in March."

The U.S. Federal Reserve plans to raise interest rates in March on the assumption that the economy will largely steer clear of a fallout from the Omicron coronavirus variant and keep growing at a healthy clip.

Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, interest rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The dollar index hovered close to an 18-month high scaled last Friday, as traders eyed upcoming Australian, UK and European central bank meetings. A firmer greenback makes bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

Innes said the possibility of a rate hike from the Bank of England could slow down the U.S. dollar from appreciating further, which may put a floor under the prices of safe-haven gold.

Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,803 per ounce, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao. [TECH/C]

Spot silver fell 0.8% to $22.24 an ounce, while platinum was flat at $1,007.99.

Palladium fell 0.4% to $2,367.25, but the auto-catalyst metal was set for its best monthly gain since February 2008, up about 25%.

