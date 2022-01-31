Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Gold set for worst month since September on Fed rate-hike prospects

01/31/2022 | 12:14am EST
A vendor arranges gold chains displayed at VJ Gold and Diamond jewellery shop in Kuala Lumpur

(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Monday and were set for the biggest monthly drop since last September, as markets anticipated higher rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve on the back of key economic data, while a stronger dollar put further pressure on bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,786.26 per ounce, as of 0428 GMT, taking its monthly drop to more than 2%.

U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,786.50.

"It's just that continuation of the real rates moving higher again and that's producing a more negative backdrop for gold, and I think the focus this week is going to be on non-farm payroll on Friday," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"Markets (are) only expecting 100,000-150,000 new jobs. So, if we get something higher, that will further enhance the possibility of a 50-basis-point hike in March."

The U.S. Federal Reserve plans to raise interest rates in March on the assumption that the economy will largely steer clear of a fallout from the Omicron coronavirus variant and keep growing at a healthy clip.

Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, interest rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The dollar index hovered close to an 18-month high scaled last Friday, as traders eyed upcoming Australian, UK and European central bank meetings. A firmer greenback makes bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

Innes said the possibility of a rate hike from the Bank of England could slow down the U.S. dollar from appreciating further, which may put a floor under the prices of safe-haven gold.

Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,803 per ounce, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao. [TECH/C]

Spot silver fell 0.8% to $22.24 an ounce, while platinum was flat at $1,007.99.

Palladium fell 0.4% to $2,367.25, but the auto-catalyst metal was set for its best monthly gain since February 2008, up about 25%.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Asha Sistla


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.28% 0.7014 Delayed Quote.-3.68%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.13% 1.34183 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.23% 0.78495 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.08% 12287.34 Delayed Quote.1.10%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.11% 1.11638 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
GOLD -0.17% 1787.9 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.09% 0.013339 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.26% 0.65668 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
PALLADIUM -0.06% 2366 Delayed Quote.24.91%
SILVER -0.68% 22.269 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
