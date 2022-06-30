Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold set for worst quarter in five as dollar dominates

06/30/2022 | 12:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Employees cast ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk

(Reuters) - Gold was mostly quiet on Thursday, but faced its worst quarter since early 2021, as a remarkable showing from the dollar kept investors away, with bullion's outlook clouded by top central banks adopting aggressive tactics against stubborn inflation.

Spot gold was flat at $1,817.07 per ounce by 0339 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged up 0.1% to $1,819.70.

Gold prices, set to drop for a third straight month, have fallen about 6.2% this quarter.

A combination of rising yields and U.S. dollar have played their part of gold underperformance, City Index senior market analyst Matt Simpson said, but noted that gold priced in other currencies hadn't performed too badly.

The U.S. dollar hovered near recent two-decade peaks, and could record its best quarter in over five years, making gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]

Bringing down high inflation around the world will be painful and could even crash growth, but must be done quickly to prevent rapid price growth from becoming entrenched, the world's top central bank chiefs said on Wednesday.

Higher bond yields and interest rate hikes by central banks to fight inflation raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields no interest. [US/]

Bullion's performance in the second quarter erases gains made earlier in the year as a spiralling Ukraine-Russia conflict lifted demand for the safe haven, with prices back around levels they started 2022 at - just above $1,800.

Looking forward, the bias will become increasingly bearish as rate hikes continue to come through and bring down inflation expectations, Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX said, adding that $1,780-$1,790 is a critical support level.

Spot silver was up 0.1% at $20.72 per ounce, platinum was flat at $916.66, and palladium gained 1.2% to $1,986.21. However, they were all still headed for monthly and quarterly losses.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Bharat Gautam


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:24aNZ central bank's new governance board begins work July 1
RE
12:21aSouth Korea's Yoon warns at NATO summit of threat to 'universal values'
RE
12:18aReliance lifts Indian shares higher on final day of quarter
RE
12:11aAs Tokyo's June flames out in record heatwave, a power plant shutdown stokes blackout concern
RE
12:11aChina summer railway travel expected to rebound as COVID curbs ease
RE
12:10aUse energy crisis as chance to save it, environment agency tells Germans
RE
12:09aBUCKLE UP : How investors can deal with crypto turbulence
RE
12:05aChina summer railway travel expected to rebound as COVID curbs ease
RE
12:05aChanel-backed 'activated silk' firm adds new investors
RE
12:03aGold set for worst quarter in five as dollar dominates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK Becomes Signatory to UN's Sustainab..
2SPARX : Mirai Creation Fund III (three) Invests in ProteoBridge, a Deve..
3MetalsTech : Visible Gold Identified in UGA-41 Drill Core
4Buckle Up: How investors can deal with crypto turbulence
5Saudi Arabia may raise Aug crude prices to Asia to near record levels

HOT NEWS