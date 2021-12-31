Gold set for worst year since 2015 on fading safe-haven demand

(Recasts, adds comments and details)
* Gold hovers close to one-month high
* 10-year U.S. Treasury yields down from one-month high
* Gold has held up reasonably well in growth environment -
analyst
Dec 31 (Reuters) - Gold was set on Friday for its worst year
since 2015 as a global economic recovery from last year's
contraction robbed the metal of safe-haven flows and as central
banks prepared to raise interest rates to contain persistently
high inflation.
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,817.78 per ounce by 0529
GMT, hovering close to Tuesday's one-month high, as a dip in
U.S. Treasury yields boosted the metal's appeal by reducing its
opportunity cost. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% to
$1,818.70.
Gold prices have declined more than 4% so far this year
after rising 48% over the previous two years, as the global
economic recovery reduced demand for the safe-haven metal.
"Gold held up reasonably well given all the pro-growth
development and all the normalisation in monetary policy," said
Dominic Schnider, head of commodities and APAC forex at UBS
Wealth Management in Hong Kong.
"You could argue that if we did not have inflation, gold
prices would already be much lower," said Schnider, adding
gold's performance for the year was quite positive for euro or
yen investors.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dipped from one-month
highs, with no major catalysts to drive market direction and
many traders out before the New Year holiday.
The dollar index was up 0.1% at 96.048, capping gains
in gold as a stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for
buyers holding other currencies.
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, retreating late in
thin holiday volume from record highs set early in the session
on strong data, including a drop in weekly claims for U.S.
unemployment benefits.
Spot silver rose 0.3% to $23.10 an ounce and platinum
rose 0.2% to $963.46, while palladium fell 1% to
$1,947.78.
For the year, spot silver was on track for its worst year
since 2014, falling over 12%. Platinum dropped nearly 10%, and
palladium was headed for its biggest yearly decline since 2015
with an over 20% slide.
(Reporting by Asha Sistla and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)