Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold set for worst year since 2015 on fading safe-haven demand

12/31/2021 | 04:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gold bullion is displayed at GoldSilver Central's office in Singapore

(Reuters) - Gold was set for its worst year since 2015 on Friday as a global economic recovery caused safe-haven flows into the metal to ease and as central banks prepared to raise interest rates to contain inflation.

Spot gold rose 0.1% in thin trading to $1,817.57 per ounce by 0846 GMT, hovering close to a one-month high. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,818.90.

"Year-end risk hedging has pushed gold higher overnight and is keeping gold supported in Asia, despite a modest U.S. dollar rally overnight. Gold is now just below resistance at $1,820," said Jeffery Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

A stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]

Graphic: Gold's performance vs dollar:

Gold prices have declined more than 4% so far this year after rising 48% over the previous two years, as the global economic recovery reduced demand for the safe-haven metal.

This year gold traded between $1,676 and $1,959 an ounce, following its best annual performance in a decade last year, which also saw the metal touching an all-time high of about $2,072.50.

"Gold held up reasonably well given all the pro-growth development and all the normalisation in monetary policy," said Dominic Schnider, head of commodities and APAC forex at UBS Wealth Management in Hong Kong.

"You could argue that if we did not have inflation, gold prices would already be much lower," said Schnider, adding that gold's performance for the year was quite positive for euro or yen investors.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $23.11 an ounce and platinum rose 0.2% to $962.90, while palladium fell 1.1% to $1,9444.32.

Silver was on track for its worst year since 2014, falling over 12%. Platinum dropped more than 9%, and palladium was headed for its biggest yearly decline since 2015 with an over 20% slide.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and David Evans)

By Seher Dareen


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.12% 1818.054 Delayed Quote.-4.93%
PALLADIUM -1.55% 1935.5 Delayed Quote.-19.32%
SILVER 0.33% 23.129 Delayed Quote.-13.37%
UBS GROUP AG -0.55% 16.42 Delayed Quote.31.68%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:12aIndia defers plans to hike tax rates on textiles - finance minister
RE
05:06aErdogan calls on Turks to keep all savings in lira
RE
05:05aCharity boat with 440 migrants to dock in Italy
RE
04:58aActivists hail legacy of South Africa's Tutu as they pay last respects
RE
04:47aEuropean shares edge lower on final trading day of the year
RE
04:44aStocks to see in New Year near record highs after banner 2021
RE
04:43aChina to cut new energy vehicle subsidies by 30% in 2022
RE
04:41aTesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues
RE
04:39aIsrael signs deal to buy $3.1 billion in U.S. helicopters, tankers
RE
04:27aChina's Greatpower lifts force majeure on cobalt sulphate deliveries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues
3Global M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for firs..
4China shares close higher led by property stocks; annual turnover hits ..
5'Serious' talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy

HOT NEWS