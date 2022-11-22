Gold set to snap 4-session losing run on dollar, yields pullback

*
Fed's November meeting minutes due on Wednesday
*
Platinum seen in deficit in 2023 - WPIC
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday, helped
by a retreat in the dollar and benchmark U.S. Treasury yields in
holiday thinned-trading, while investors awaited cues on the
U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,741.18 per ounce by 11:09
a.m. ET (1609 GMT), on track to end a four-session declining
run, while U.S. gold futures also edged up 0.2% to
$1,742.70.
Bullion hit an over one-week low of $1,731.40 an ounce on
Monday.
"I think the metals work their way out of this and continue
to move higher. But right now it is a direct correlation with
interest rates," said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist
at RJO Futures.
U.S. Treasury yields eased on lingering concerns over more
COVID infections in China, while investors waited for clues from
the Fed's minutes due tomorrow.
Traders widely expect the Fed to raise rates by 50 basis
points in December, with some betting on a 28.9% chance of a
75-bps hike, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Monday the
central bank can downshift to smaller interest rate hike
increments from next month, while San Francisco Fed President
Mary Daly stated the policy rate was "modestly restrictive" with
"more work to do."
"The fact that interest rate increases are not yet pausing
in the U.S. and elsewhere means holding gold is still an
opportunity cost for foregoing fixed interest," Fawad Razaqzada,
market analyst at City Index, wrote in a note.
Making gold cheaper for overseas buyers, the dollar
retreated from strong overnight gains.
Spot silver rose around 1% to $21.04 per ounce,
platinum gained 0.8% to $989.96 while palladium
was up 0.2% to $1,868.31.
The World Platinum Investment Council forecast a deficit of
the metal in 2023.
(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)